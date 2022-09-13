‘Exception’ Netflix Anime: Coming in October 2022 & What We Know So Far

Teased at Geeked Week in 2021, we’ve waited more than a year to learn more about Otsuichi’s exciting horror sci-fi anime, Exception. First look images have been revealed by Netflix during Geeked Week 2022, and now we’ve learned that the anime will be released on Netflix in October 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Exception season 1 on Netflix.

Exception is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original animated horror sci-fi series created by Otsuichi, the award-winning novelist of Goth and ZOO.

Most notably, the characters of Exception have been designed by the legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, the man behind the beautiful art of the Final Fantasy franchise. Outside of his work on Japanese media, Amano collaborated with Neil Gaiman on Sandman: The Dream Hunters, earning a Bram Stoker award for his work.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week event in 2021, the upcoming anime horror Exception was revealed.

Here's your first glimpse at Exception. The new space horror anime series is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi (aka "Otsuichi"), with character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/7CWhmNu9O6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

It’s been a year since the announcement was made and we finally have our first look at Exception.





When is Exception coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can now confirm that the first season of Exception will arrive on Thursday, October 13th, 2022.

What is the plot of Exception?

The synopsis for Exception has been provided by Netflix:

In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.

Who are the cast members of Exception?

It’s taken a long time, but we finally have the cast list for the Japanese dub of Exception;

Atsumi Tanezaki as Patty

Takanori Hoshiino as Oscar

Yuuko Kaida as Nina

Takahiiro Sakurai as Mack

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Lewis

Atsumi Tanezaki has been extremely popular in 2022 thanks to her role as Anya in Spy x Family.

Takanori Hoshiino is the voice of Tsukuyo in Gintama and Van in Gun x Sword.

Yuuko Kaida will be making her voice acting debut as Nina in Exception.

Takahiro Sakurai is popular for being the voice of Griffith in Berserk, and Giyuu Tomioka in Demon Slayer,

Chikahiro Kobayashi should be familiar to Netflix subscribers as the voice of Legoshi in Beastars. He is also the voice of Tatuya Fukuda in the Football/Soccer anime Ao Ashi.

