‘The Playlist’ Netflix’s Spotify Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is set to tell the untold story of another streaming giant by releasing The Playlist, which is eying to be released in October 2022. It is a Swedish limited drama series about Spotify, the place where many of us listen to music nowadays.

All six episodes of Netflix’s The Playlist are directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (Home for Christmas), from scripts by the head screenwriter is Christian Spurrier (Silk).

Yellowbird, the production company behind Netflix’s Young Wallander series and Banijay Group are behind the series.

The project was first announced back in December 2019 with Netflix commenting:

“The founding tale of Spotify is a great example of how a local story can have a global impact. Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world.”

It is executive produced by Yellow Bird’s Berna Levin, produced by Eiffel Mattsson and the development producer is Luke Franklin. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Playlist:

What’s the plot of The Playlist?

Netflix’s The Playlist is an adaptation of Spotify Untold (also known as The Spotify Play: How CEO and Founder Daniel Ek Beat Apple, Google, and Amazon in the Race for Audio Dominance), a book by Swedish investigative tech journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, who wrote it about the rise of Spotify.

On a San Francisco summer’s eve in 2011, after more than a year of delays, Daniel Ek, the whiz kid CEO of Spotify celebrated the hard-earned US launch of his company. Only fifteen minutes away lay the modest brick house belonging to Steve Jobs, who had worked hard to stop this moment from ever happening. The tech war between the Apple iPhone and Android had raged, and Jobs saw downloaded music kept within his software as the key weapon in his holy war against Google. But Spotify had redrawn the battle lines. With humble origins as a Swedish start-up, Ek’s platform had catapulted to the top of the music streaming world, using the threat of piracy and illegal downloading to get the notoriously hard-lined music labels to sign with him. But if Ek thought that the fight was won that summer’s night, he would soon learn otherwise.

Netflix’s official page for the show says the following:

“In this fictionalized account, tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his key partners revolutionize an industry by changing the way we all listen to music.”

Who is cast in The Playlist?

Starring in the series are Edvin Endre (Vikings) as Daniel Ek, Ulf Stenberg (Beartown) as Per Sundin, Gizem Erdogan (Caliphate) as Petra Hansson, Joel Lützow (Gåsmamman) as Andreas Ehn and Christian Hillborg (The Last Kingdom) as Martin Lorentzon.

What’s the production status of The Playlist?

As of August 2022, filming for Netflix’s The Playlist has been complete for some time. Production took place mainly in Stockholm, Sweden in the second half of 2021 starting from June.

Post-production started in November 2021.

How many episodes will be in The Playlist?

It has been confirmed that Netflix’s The Playlist limited series will feature six one-hour episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Playlist?

Netflix has yet to confirm the release date of The Playlist but our intel suggests that the streamer is set to release it on October 13th, 2022, for The Playlist.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Spotify mini-series coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.