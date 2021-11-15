K-Drama ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’: Netflix Release Schedule & What We Know So Far

With the fall line-up of K-Drama content in full swing, we can now look ahead to Netflix’s upcoming winter K-Dramas coming soon. The first announced is the highly exciting Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, and below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the episode release schedule.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Drama directed by Jang Young Woo, and written by screenwriters Kwon So Ra, and Seo Jae Won. Both screenwriters previously collaborated on the popular 2018 horror series The Guest.

At the time of writing Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is the first of Netflix’s winter lineup of K-Drama content.

When is Bulgasal: Immortal Souls season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to mydramalist, we can confirm that the first episode of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls is scheduled to be released on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

The series will have a total of 16 episodes. Two new episodes will be available to stream every week on Saturdays and Sundays. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls will run for a total of eight weeks, with the finale airing on Sunday, February 6th, 2022.

Episode run times have been confirmed to be approximately 60 minutes.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls season 1 episode release schedule

Before episodes are available to stream on Netflix, episodes will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 18/12/2021 18/12/2021 2 19/12/2021 19/12/2021 3 25/12/2021 25/12/2021 4 26/12/2021 26/12/2021 5 01/01/2022 01/01/2022 6 02/01/2022 02/01/2022 7 08/01/2022 08/01/2022 8 09/01/2022 09/01/2022 9 15/01/2022 15/01/2022 10 16/01/2022 16/01/2022 11 22/01/2022 22/01/2022 12 23/01/2022 23/01/2022 13 29/01/2022 29/01/2022 14 30/01/2022 30/01/2022 15 05/02/2022 05/02/2022 16 06/02/2022 06/02/2022

What is the plot of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls?

Over 600 years ago, Dan Hwal while working under the Joseon Dynasty as a military official is turned into a bulgasal, a mythical creature cursed with immortality that is forced to feed off human blood. Several hundred years later, Dan Hwal runs into Min Sang Woon, a former bulgasal, who was reincarnated as a human and fled into hiding, but her life of secrecy is now at threat. In the shadows, Ok Eul Tae, another bulgasal, has spent his immortal life acquiring wealth and uses his vast fortune to manipulate politicians, businessmen, and the media, making him one of the most powerful figures in Korea.

Who are the cast members of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls?

Below are the four leads of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dan Hwal Lee Jin Wook Sweet Home | Voice 2 | Return Min Sang Woon Kwon Na Ra Itaewon Class | Doctor Prisoner | Suspicious Partner Ok Eul Tae Lee Joon My Father is Strange | Vampire Detective | Woman with a Suitcase Dan Sol Gong Seung Yeon Are You Human Too? | Introverted Boss | The Master of Revenge

We also have the confirmed list of supporting cast members of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dan Geuk Jung Jin Young My Unfamiliar Family | Chief of Staff | Brain Shaman Park Myung Shin Chief of Staff | Just Between Lovers | Queen of Mystery Nam Do Yoon Kim Woo Seok Twenty-Twenty | Wooseok’s Unboxing 2 | Boys’ Mind Camp Goo Bong Han Dong Gyu Haechi | Into the Ring | King Maker: The Change of Destiny

Fans of Sweet Home will be delighted to see the return of Lee Jin Wook, who previously starred in the horror as Pyeon Sang Wook, the contract killer with a talent for slaying monsters.

Are you looking forward to watching Bulgasal: Immortal Souls on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!