Netflix K-Drama ‘The King’s Affection’: Episode Release Schedule & What We Know So Far

Kickstarting Netflix’s fall season of K-Dramas is the upcoming release of The King’s Affection in October 2021. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The King’s Affection, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix episode release schedule.
The King’s Affection is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series from KBS2, directed by Song Hyun Wook and written by Han Hee Jung.
Upon release, The King’s Affection will be the fifth K-Drama series from KBS2.
When is The King’s Affection season 1 Netflix release date?
Thanks to the information listed on mydramalist, the first episode is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Monday, October 11th, 2021.
The series will have a total of 20 episodes. New episodes will arrive twice a week, for a total of ten weeks until the finale airs on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
Runtimes of episodes have been confirmed to be approximately 70 minutes.
The King’s Affection Episode Release Schedule
Prior to arriving on Netflix episode of The Kings Affection will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable Netflix KBS2.
|Episode
|KSB2 Broadcast Date
|Netflix Release Date
|1
|11/10/2021
|11/10/2021
|2
|12/10/2021
|12/10/2021
|3
|18/10/2021
|18/10/2021
|4
|19/10/2021
|19/10/2021
|5
|25/10/2021
|25/10/2021
|6
|26/10/2021
|26/10/2021
|7
|01/11/2021
|01/11/2021
|8
|02/11/2021
|02/11/2021
|9
|08/11/2021
|08/11/2021
|10
|09/11/2021
|09/11/2021
|11
|15/11/2021
|15/11/2021
|12
|16/11/2021
|16/11/2021
|13
|22/11/2021
|22/11/2021
|14
|23/11/2021
|23/11/2021
|15
|29/11/2021
|29/11/2021
|16
|30/11/2021
|30/11/2021
|17
|06/12/2021
|06/12/2021
|18
|07/12/2021
|07/12/2021
|19
|13/12/2021
|13/12/2021
|20
|14/12/2021
|14/12/2021
What is the plot of The King’s Affection?
When the consort to the Crown Prince gives birth to twins, an order is declared to have the daughter killed. In secret, she is saved and raised outside of the palace. However, her twin brother Lee Hwi dies a few short years later, which leads to her return to the palace, and is raised by her mother as Prince Lee Hwi.
Living in fear of the secret being revealed, Lee Hwi is unable to have friends and distances herself from others. The only person she opens up to is her teacher, Jung Ji Woon, for who she quickly develops feelings.
Jung Ji Woon is a noble and the son of a government official and is trained for the sole purpose to educate crown princes. Despite his life being planned for him, Ji Woon is an optimist and lover of life who takes life as it comes.
Who are the cast members of The King’s Affection?
Below are the confirmed leads of The King’s Affection.
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Lee Hwi
|Park Eun Bin
|Hot Stove League | The Ghost Detective | Age of Youth 2
|Jing Ji Woon
|Rowwon
|Extraordinary You | Click You Heart | About Time
|Lee Hyun
|Nam Yoon Su
|Extracurricular | Want More 19 | 4 Kinds of House
|Shin So Eun
|Bae Yoon Kyung
|Mute | Record of Youth | Doctor Prisoner
|Kim Ga On
|Choi Byung Chan
|Live On | Sassy Go Go | Idol Wonderland
We also have the full list of supporting cast members of The Kings Affection:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Prince Chang Cheon
|Sung Nam
|Ye Jong
|Lee Pil Mo
|Noh Ha Kyung
|Jung Chae Yeon
|Jung Seok Jo
|Bae Soo Bin
|Prince Won San
|Kim Taek
|Yang Moon Soo
|Kim In Kwon
|Lee Hwi
|Choi Myung Bin
|Madam Kim
|Park Eun Hye
|Ji Geum
|Jang Se Hyun
|Prince Chang Woon
|Kim Seo Ha
|Grand Queen Dowager
|Lee Il Hwa
|Jung Ji Woon (Young)
|Ko Woo Rim
