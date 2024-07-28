Netflix Lands Rights to Anime Movie ‘Mantra Warriors: The Legend of the Eight Moons’

Netflix has picked up the US rights to the Thai anime movie Mantra Warrior: The Legend of The Eight Moons following its theatrical release in October 2023 and its US premiere in July 2024 at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

RiFF Studio is behind the feature film has a runtime of 90 minutes and is set in a futuristic universe inspired by the original Ramayana, where a galactic tyrant abducts a prince’s wife. The prince, along with his brother, an embattled king, and a band of warriors, embarks on an epic quest to rescue her. These brave warriors wield ancient powers from another dimension, setting the stage for a legendary battle between good and evil.

The movie is set to arrive on Netflix in the United States on August 21st, 2024.

It’s already rolled out onto Netflix in a slew of other regions to across two waves. In February 2024, European regions like Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, and others picked it up. Then a few months later South Korea joined in on the fun securing the rights in May 2024. Netflix only holds the Thai audio in these regions with English subtitles. No word if the US inclusion means there’ll be an English dub.

Mantra Warrior: ​The Legend of The Eight Moons serves as part 1 of the overall story with a follow-up (listed as 1.5 on the Studio RiFF website) released earlier this year.

While we don’t have specifics on the deal, we do know that Netflix is working closely with the Thai-based studio on a project coming shortly exclusively for Netflix. Announced at the Next on Netflix Animation event a little earlier this year, Netflix confirmed it’d be the home of a new series called Tokyo Override, directed by Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin. The series is set in a futuristic Tokyo where a teenage hacker joins a gang of outcast motorcyclists and is due out later in 2024.

