Netflix Loses ‘Knights of Sidonia’ Movie & TV Show Rights to Funimation

The future of Knights of Sidonia has been set, and sadly that future is no longer with Netflix. It has been announced that Funimation has acquired the rights to the upcoming Knights of Sidonia movie Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars, in addition, it has been announced that Funimation has acquired the rights to the anime series, and will begin streaming soon.

Knights of Sidonia was one of the very first Original anime series released by Netflix, and one of the first anime that Netflix had acquired the exclusive global streaming rights to. The show has earned a loyal fan following, and for many years now subscribers have waited patiently for more content.

Speculation on the future of Knights of Sidonia hasn’t always been handled well by Netflix. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the anime removed from the Netflix library, before eventually returning. Not to mention, there was further speculation from fans online that Netflix was responsible for the potential cancelation of the anime, due to the fact that there was still source material from the manga ready to be adapted into the anime.

In January 2021, it looked like Knights of Sidonia was leaving Netflix for good when it left the streaming service for the second time in two years.

When is Knights of Sidonia on Funimation?

Now, the future of the franchise lies with Funimation, who will begin streaming the first and second seasons of Knights of Sidonia on their streaming platform from August 3rd, 2021. The anime will be available to stream on Funimation in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

When is Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars being released?

The upcoming Knights of Sidonia movie, Love Woven in the Stars, is scheduled to be released in theatres in the USA from Monday, September 13th, 2021.

Fans will be able to view the movie in the Japanese dub with English subtitles, but an option to watch the movie with an English dub will also be available.

It’s unclear when the feature will be available to stream on Funimation.

Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars will also conclude the story, and give fans a conclusive end.

