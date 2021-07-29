New Anime on Netflix in August 2021

August is going to be one of the busiest months for anime on Netflix in 2021. Once again the streaming service has lined up some incredibly exciting titles that subscribers have been begging to binge on.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in August 2021:

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Yûsuke Kobayashi, Reina Ueda, Nichika Ohmori, Yumiri Hanamori, Taku Yashiro

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, August 1st, 2021

Fans of Sword Art Online shouldn’t be sleeping on Darwin’s Game. The 2020 anime series garnered a lot of attention, so for it to arrive on Netflix already is a great grab for the streaming services anime lineup.

17-year-old Kaname Sudou is invited to take part in an online mobile game known as Darwin’s Game. Sudou is unaware that fights in-game can result in the deaths of players in real life. Only the most skillful are able to clear the game, which leaves Sudou determined to win, find the creators, and take revenge upon them.

Shaman King (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Minami Takayama, Megumi Hayashibara, Yôko Hikasa, Katsuyuki Konishi

Netflix Release Date: Monday, August 9th, 2021

Fans of Shaman King on Netflix will be pleased to learn that we expect to see even more episodes arrive within the next few months, as more and more episodes continue to be broadcast in Japan.

Manta Oyamada, a seemingly average middle school student, is revealed to have the power to see spirits. Upon a fateful encounter where his powers are revealed, Oyamada is enlisted into helping You Asakura, a shaman-in-training, who has the goal of becoming the Shaman King. But in order to become the next Shaman King, Asakura must take part in the Shaman Fight, a legendary tournament that pits the world’s strongest shamans against each other in order to determine who will become king.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N

Director: Steve Yamamoto

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Dante Basco, Erica Lindbeck, Brando Eaton, Karen Strassman, Stephen Kramer Glickman

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021

Upon release Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild will be the third collaboration between Netflix and Capcom.

Nature is finely balanced between the actions of humans and the monsters that roam the world. So, when a migrating threatens the village of young monster hunter Aiden, he teams up with an elite team of veteran hunters to help save his home.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Yurika Kubo, Atsumi Tanezaki, Yuma Uchida

Netflix Release Date: Sunday, August 15th, 2021

This anime was arguably the surprise package of 2018, pleasantly surprising anime fans around the world with its great story when at first glance all you’d expect was an ecchi comedy.

Adolescence Syndrome is heavily impacting the high school of Sakuta Azusagawa, where he meets teenage actress, Mai Sakurajima, dressed as a bunny in the library. Other students are unable to see Mai, which leaves Sakuta determined to solve the mystery behind Adolescence Syndrome and help other girls in the school.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

Director: Kwang Il Han

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 81 Minutes

Cast: Graham McTavish, Theo James, Mary McDonnell, Lara Pulver

Netflix Release Date: Monday, August 23rd, 2021

Netflix continues to expand the world of The Witcher with its prequel anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and will focus on the exploits of Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.

Escaping from poverty and becoming a witcher, Vesemir revels in the glory of slaying monsters and the coin that comes with it. But when a new evil rises, Vesemir is forced to face the demons of his past.

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Takuma Terashima, Mikako Komatsu, Shiki Aoki, Hiromichi Tezuka, Rie Kugimiya

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, August 26th, 2021

We’re still unsure on how many episodes we can expect from the first season of EDENS ZERO on Netflix, all we do know is that we couldn’t be more excited.

In the Granbell Kingdom, inside of an abandoned amusement park, the young boy Shiki has lived his entire life amongst the machines and animatronics. Unbeknownst to Rebecca, and her cat companion Happy, who are exploring the park, they are the first human contact that Shiki has had in a hundred years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

