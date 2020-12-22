Netflix Movie ‘The White Tiger’: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Netflix Release Date

Netflix will be off to a great start to life in 2021. With some incredibly exciting new Originals on the way, one of the most anticipated movies scheduled to arrive in January is the crime-drama The White Tiger. We have everything you need to know about The White Tiger, including the plot, cast, trailer, and its Netflix release date.

The White Tiger is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-drama directed by Ramin Bahrani. The feature is an adaptation of Bahrani’s screenplay, which in turn is based on the novel The White Tiger by author Arvind Adiga.

After starring in the Robert Rodriguez directed Original We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger will be the second Netflix Original for popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.

When is The White Tiger Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that The White Tiger will be available to stream globally on Netflix, on Friday, 22nd September 2021.

The White Tiger is a full Netflix Original and will be available to stream on Netflix in India.

The feature has been given an R rating. For UK audiences an R rating is the equivalent of 15.

What language was The White Tiger filmed in?

The entire feature was filmed in English. Multiple dubs of the feature will be available to stream for non-English speaking nations upon release.

What is the plot of The White Tiger?

Balram Halwai, a poor man from an equally poor village has been trained by society to be one thing, a servant. His cunning and ambition land him the job of being a driver for Ashok, and his wife Pinky, two rich socialites who recently returned from America. Despite making himself indispensable for his rich masters, they betray him by trying to get Balram to take the blame for a crime he didn’t commit. Realizing that his masters will only look out for themselves and will throw him to the wolves, Balram rebels against the rigged system and rises up the ranks to become his own master.

Who are the cast members of The White Tiger?

Netflix has confirmed the following as the cast of The White Tiger:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Pinky Madam Priyanka Chopra Baywatch | Bajirao Mastani | Don 2 Ashok Rajkummar Rao Shahid | Kai po che! | Newton The Stork Mahesh Rao Slumdog Millionaire | Thorns | Astitva Balram Adarsh Gourav My Name Is Khan | Leila | Die Trying TBA Ansuman Bhagat Laxmii | Sayonee | Adipurush The Mongoose Vijay Maurya Gully Boy | Black Friday | Dubai Return The Great Socialist Swaroop Sampat Uri: The Surgical Strike | Lorie | Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi Vitiligo Nalneesh Neel Bhor: Dawn | III Smoking Barels | Gulabo Sitabo Granny Kamlesh Gill PK | Bajrangi Bhaijaan | Bang Bang

The White Tiger could be one of the biggest Netflix Original movies of 2021, especially in India. Actress and former miss world winner Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-respected and beloved entertainers from the country.

No one should be surprised if The White Tiger reaches the Netflix India top spot for movies.

What is The White Tiger runtime?

IMDb and the movie’s wiki page has the runtime listed as 125 minutes.

Is The White Tiger going to be available to stream in 4K?

Like the majority of new Originals, The White Tiger will be available to stream on Netflix in 4K.

To stream the Original in 4K subscribers will need the following:

4K Device

Premium Netflix Subscription

Internet Connection that can maintain 25Mbps

Are you going to be watching The White Tiger on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!