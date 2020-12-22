Every K-Drama Series on Netflix in 2020

Netflix is fast becoming the global home for K-Dramas, and over the past few years the streaming service has stepped up its output of K-Drama content. With over 100 K-Dramas available to stream on Netflix, there’s a little something for everyone.

First of all, here are our top highlighted K-Dramas on Netflix:

Full Netflix Originals

Kingdom N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Horror | Runtime: 51 Minutes

Cast: Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong, Bae Doo Na, Kim Sung Gyu, Kim Sang Ho

IMDb: 8.4 | MyDramaList: 8.8

The first full Netflix Original from South Korea, Kingdom, has arguably been the most successful. Through awe-inspiring cinematography, incredible set designs, and costumes, not to mention a phenomenal cast to boot, it’s not hard to see why Kingdom performed so well. Kingdom’s release on Netflix was a ginormous success, and like the ravenous hordes of zombies seen in the series, fans are just as hungry to see even more.

In the Joseon period of Korea, the Crown Prince Change is caught in a political conspiracy and is forced to flee the capital. Upon his investigation into the man who treated his father, the King, Chang’s mission soon turns sour as he learns the doctor’s work has led to the creation of a mysterious plague that raises the dead. As the flesh-eating epidemic threatens the country, the Crown Prince must unite the people and save Korea.

Love Alarm N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram, Go Min Shi, Lee Jae Eung

IMDb: 7.4 | MyDramaList: 7.9

In a world full of dozens of different ways to find a new love interest through your smartphone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Love Alarm was an instant hit on Netflix. The series features Song Kang, who after only making his TV debut in 2017, is fast becoming a rising superstar, and heartthrob, in South Korea. Love Alarm season 2 has been delayed until 2021, and while fans were initially disappointed for the delay, they are still excited for the series return.

As our lives become more and more digitalized, so too does our love lives. an unknown developer releases a dating app it goes viral in South Korea. The app will tell the user if someone within 10 feet of them has romantic feelings for them, this greatly disrupts day to day life for Jojo. Soon Jojo finds herself caught in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend Hwang Sun-oh the handsome model.

My First First Love N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Ji-Soo, Jung Chaae Yeon, Jung Jin Young, Choi Ri, Kang Tae Oh

IMDb: 7.6 | MyDramaList: 7.9

Unsurprisingly some most popular K-Dramas on Netlfix have two things in common, love and comedy. Rom-coms may be a dime a dozen with K-Dramas, but it does take a little something special to stand out amongst the crowd. There are still fans that clamor for more, but the story wrapped up in a neatly tied bow and is ready to be binged to your heart’s content.

When Yoon Tae-oh’s friends move into his home, it isn’t long before feelings of love arise and friendships are tested. As the group of friends learns what it means to be loved for the first time, they must also learn the value of their friendship.

Most Popular Cable K-Dramas on Netflix

Reply 1988

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Lee Hye Ri, Go Kyung Pyo, Ryu Joon Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Lee Dong Hwi

IMDb: 9.1 | MyDramaList: 9.0

For over three years Reply 1988 was the highest-rated cable K-Drama series in history. The series has since dropped to fourth place, only losing out to some extremely popular dramas. Reply 1988 was the third of the Reply franchise from tvN and is easily the best of the bunch.

Five friends from the Ssangmundong neighborhood of Seoul all have different dreams and goals in life. One thing all five friends have in common is relying on each other to face the challenges that come with being teenagers, taking the first steps in adulthood.

Crash Landing on You N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, Yang Kyung Won

IMDb: 8.7 | MyDramaList: 8.9

Crash Landing on You failed to unseat Sky Castle in the ratings but now sits pretty as the third-ranked highest cable K-Drama in history. From the moment the trailer landed on YouTube, it was obvious that the series was going to perform incredibly well. The use of North Korea in the story, which often hasn’t happened in K-Dramas, grabbed the attention of millions of eyes across the globe.

The Beautiful fashion heiress, Yoon Se-ri, crash lands in North Korea after she is swept in a windstorm on her paraglider. As she crashes from the tree, she lands on a North Korean military officer, Lee Jung-hyeok. Despite being a man of principle and without compromise, Lee Jung-hyeok decides to help Yoon Se-ri, and hides her from the North Korean authorities. As the pair learn more and more about each other and grow closer, it’s not long before the pair begins to fall in love.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, Park Gyu Young, Jang Young Nam

IMDb: 8.8 | MyDramaList: 9.1

Despite the viewer ratings not backing up the claim, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has been highly regarded as one of the best dramas to arrive in 2020.

Community health worker Moon Kang Tae is desperate to escape from the heavy responsibility and emotional baggage he’s held onto all his life. Help comes in the unexpected form of children’s author, Ko Moon Young. Despite her talent for writing, and her extreme popularity amongst children she doesn’t believe in the stories she writes.

Every K-Drama Series on Netflix in 2020

There’s over a 100 fantastic K-Dramas to be enjoyed on Netflix right now:

N = Netflix Original

Series Seasons Episodes IMDb Rating 100 Days My Prince 1 16 7.4 A Boy Name Flora A 1 7 7.8 A Korean Odyssey 1 20 8.1 A Man Called God 1 24 6.0 Abyss N 1 16 7.1 Another Miss Oh 1 18 7.9 Argon N 1 8 7.3 Arthdal Chronicles N 3 18 8.4 Bad Guys 1 11 7.9 Bad Guys: Vile City 1 16 8.0 Because This Is My First Live 1 16 8.1 Best Lover 1 16 5.8 Black 1 18 8.0 Boys Over Flowers 1 25 7.9 Bring It On, Ghost 1 16 7.7 Cain and Abel 1 20 7.7 Cheese in the Trap 1 17 7.4 Chicago Typewriter 1 16 8.2 Chief of Staff N 2 20 7.9 Chocolate N 1 16 7.7 Cinderella and the Four Knights 1 16 7.3 Color of Woman 1 20 5.2 Crash Landing on You N 1 19 8.7 Dear My Friends 1 16 8.3 Designated Survivor: 60 Days N 1 16 8.1 Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol N 1 16 7.4 Extracurricular N 1 10 7.7 Familiar Wife 1 16 7.5 Goedam 1 8 5.7 Good Morning Call 2 27 7.7 Goodbye My Wife 1 20 6.2 Graceful Friends 1 17 6.6 Happy And 1 25 4.6 Heaven’s Garden 1 30 8.5 Hello, My Twenties! 2 26 8.3 Hi Bye, Mama! N 1 16 8.0 Hospital Playlist N 1 12 8.7 Hyena N 1 16 7.9 Hymn of Death N 1 6 7.2 Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast 1 30 8.7 Immortal Classic 1 20 7.1 Inheritors 1 20 7.5 Iris 1 20 7.9 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay N 1 16 8.8 Itaewon Class N 1 16 8.2 Jumping Girl 1 15 5.2 Kingdom N 2 12 8.4 Let’s Eat 1 16 7.8 Let’s Eat 2 1 18 7.8 Life 1 16 7.6 Live N 1 18 8.4 Live Up To Your Name 1 16 7.8 Love Alarm N 1 8 7.4 Love for Ten: Generation of Youth 1 12 6.6 Magic Phone 1 10 3.7 Man to Man N 1 16 7.4 Memories of the Alhambra 1 16 7.8 Misaeng 1 20 8.6 Miss Panda & Mr. Hedgehog 1 16 6.2 Mr. Sunshine N 2 24 8.8 My Country: The New Age N 1 16 8.3 My First First Love N 1 16 7.6 My Holo Love N 1 12 7.7 My Little Baby 1 16 6.7 My Mister 1 16 9.1 My Only Love Song N 1 20 6.8 My Runway 1 6 6.3 My Sassy Girl 1 16 6.9 My Secret Romance 1 13 7.2 My Shy Boss 1 16 7.3 Mystic Pop-up Bar N 1 12 8.0 Nightmare High 1 12 7.1 One More Time N 1 8 6.9 One Spring Night N 1 16 7.9 Part-Time Idol 1 10 7.0 Persona N 1 4 6.7 Possessed N 1 16 6.9 President 1 20 7.1 Private Lives N 1 16 6.6 Record of Youth N 1 16 7.3 Reply 1988 1 20 9.1 Reply 1994 1 16 7.9 Reply 1997 1 16 8.1 Revolutionary Love 1 16 6.9 Romance Is a Bonus Book N 1 16 8.1 Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung N 1 20 8.2 Rugal N 1 16 6.4 Save Me 1 16 8.0 Second 20s 1 16 7.7 Signal 1 16 8.7 Something in the Rain 1 16 8.1 Spark 1 12 6.9 Start-Up N 1 16 8.2 Stranger 2 36 8.6 Strangers from Hell 1 10 7.9 Suits 1 16 7.5 Sweet Home N 1 10 7.4 That Winter, the Wind Blows 1 16 7.7 The Bride of Habaek 1 16 6.9 The Good Detective 1 16 7.4 The K2 1 16 7.8 The King: Eternal Monarch N 1 16 8.3 The Lies Within N 1 16 6.8 The Miracle 1 12 6.3 The School Nurse Files N 1 6 6.4 The Sound of Your Heart N 2 21 8.3 The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot N 1 20 5.7 The Uncanny Counter 1 16 7.4 Tomorrow with You 1 16 7.5 Tong: Memories 1 12 7.8 Tunnel 1 16 8.3 Under the Black Moonlight 1 9 4.6 Vagabond N 1 16 8.3 Voice 2 28 7.6 Was It Love? N 1 16 7.2 What in the World Happened? 1 10 5.4 When the Camellia Blooms N 1 20 8.0 White Nights N 1 20 7.0 YG Strategy Office N 1 8 7.1

Please Note: The list above has been taken from the Netflix US library. Some K-Dramas in the list above may not be available to stream in your region.

