‘You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!’ Netflix Movie Release Date & What We Know So Far

One of three major Sandler projects coming to Netflix in 2023 is an adaptation of You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! coming from Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment. Here’s what you need to know about the new comedy arriving on Netflix in August 2023.

The movie was been in production for months and has been one of Netflix’s worst-kept secrets, with the title appearing in production listings for months before the official announcement of the movie in July 2022. Indeed, several outlets have already reported on the adaptation being in the works.

Sammi Cohen is on board to direct the movie. She’s best known for her recent Hulu Original release Crush, which starred Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho. Cohen is represented by UTA, 360 Management, and attorneys Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Alison Peck has written the movie, best known for her work writing Netflix’s Work It, released back in 2020.

Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull, and Kevin Grady serve as executive producers for Happy Madison. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are producing for Alloy Entertainment.

What’s the plot of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

As mentioned above, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2007 book of the same name.

Here’s the official synopsis of the story on which the movie will be based:

“Stacy Friedman is getting ready for one of the most important events of her young life––her bat mitzvah! All she wants is the perfect BCBG dress to wear, her friends by her side, and her biggest crush ever, Andy Goldfarb, to dance with her (and maybe even make out with her on the dance floor). But Stacy’s well-laid plans soon start to fall apart….Her stressed-out mother forces her to buy a hideous sequined dress that makes her look like the bride of Frankenstein. Her mitzvahs are not going well at all. And then the worst thing in the entire world happens––causing Stacy to utter the words that will wreak complete havoc on her social life …You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!”

In early June 2022, Backstage reported on one of the key roles for the new movie that was then casting:

“Dante is a 12-14 year old boy. Dante is a foreign exchange student from Italy with a slight Italian accent. He is Catholic, but is earnestly interested in the Jewish faith and helping out in the community. Dante has casually found himself in the popular crowd, but he doesn’t seem to care much about status. Submit actors of any ethnicity who can portray the character described above…”

Who is cast in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

As a “Sandler joint,” you will see most of the Sandler family in the movie, including Adam Sandler himself and Jackie Sandler. Adam will play Danny Friedman, while Jackie will play the role of Gabi Rodriguez Katz.

Their daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler will also star, both of whom are featured in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween. They will play Stacy and Ronnie Friedman, respectively.

Sandler, as you may know, is under an output deal with Netflix has produced nearly a dozen exclusive titles for Netflix. In 2023, we’ve already seen the release of Murder Mystery 2 and later in the year, we’ll also see the release of

Also starring in the movie is Luis Guzmán, best known for Boogie Nights and Shameless. He will be playing Eli Katz.

Rounding out the cast, here’s who else will appear in the cast (in order of them appearing in the cast grid below):

Idina Menzel (Uncut Gems, Cinderella) as Bree Friedman



(Uncut Gems, Cinderella) as Bree Friedman Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live) as Rabbi Rebecca

(Saturday Night Live) as Rabbi Rebecca Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan) as DJ Schmuley

(Sandy Wexler, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan) as DJ Schmuley Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Lydia Rodriguez Katz

(The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Lydia Rodriguez Katz Dylan Hoffman (Next) as Andy Goldfarb

(Next) as Andy Goldfarb Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of The Beasts) as Mateo

(Transformers: Rise of The Beasts) as Mateo Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe) as Kym Chang Cohen

(Always Be My Maybe) as Kym Chang Cohen Jackie Hoffman (Garden State, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) as Irene

(Garden State, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) as Irene Ivory Baker as Megan Levy

as Megan Levy Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great)

(Adeline, The Great) Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion) as Nikki

(Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion) as Nikki Zaara Kuttemperoor

Dan Bulla as Cantor Jerry

What’s the production status of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Production for Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah began on June 29th, 2022, and wrapped on August 11th. Filming took place primarily in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, according to Production Weekly.

Numerous snaps can be found online of people spotting the production around Ontario.

The Daily Mail also managed to snap some photos of filming too with Sandler reportedly keeping “it classy in a beige suit and a matching pair of pants during his time on set.”

Morning prayers at my friend @Ravbaruch’ synagogue before breakfast together. Beth Tzedec looks more like a film studio than a house of worship as @AdamSandler & @SarahKSilverman are filming there ‘You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah’. Can’t wait to see it! pic.twitter.com/Lf9nxTP0ys — Richard Marceau (@richardmarceau) July 13, 2022

What’s the Netflix release date for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Netflix has now officially announced an exact date for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah via their Summer 2023 slate reveal.

The movie will be arriving on Netflix globally on August 25th, 2023.

There may be a sequel to the movie too. In 2007, a follow-up book by Fiona Rosenbloom was published called We Are SO Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah!.