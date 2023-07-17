Netflix Original K-Drama Series Leaving Netflix in 2023

Say it isn’t so! There are going to be some heavy-hitting K-dramas from Netflix’s extensive library of Originals leaving the platform across 2023.

Why are Netflix Originals leaving the platform?

Unfortunately, the way in which Netflix categorizes its content means there is a lot of confusion as to what an “Original” actually is.

In the case of many Netflix Original K-dramas, particularly, the shows being released week-to-week, are internationally licensed. This means Netflix is not a producer of the k-drama and instead pays a premium fee to be the exclusive worldwide distributor outside of South Korea. However, this also means that all of these exclusive K-dramas are marketed as “Netflix Originals.”

The reason why these K-dramas are leaving is that the streaming rights Netflix paid for were only for a limited amount of time. Typically ranging anywhere between five to ten years depending on the deal.

Netflix Original K-Dramas Leaving Netflix in 2023

Prison Playbook

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Last Day to Watch on Netflix: January 23rd, 2023

Editor’s Note: Prison Playbook has since been renewed and is not scheduled to leave until February 2025.

Currently sitting 24th in the list of highest-rated cable dramas of all time, the series was once the third highest-rated cable K-drama. A fantastic watch, this should be on every K-drama fan’s watch list before it leaves.

With his major league baseball debut right around the corner, a star pitcher lands in prison and must learn to navigate his new world.

Bad Guys: Vile City

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Last Day to Watch on Netflix: March 8th, 2023

A solid thriller that every K-drama should be watching before it leaves in March 2023!

Ordered to take down a villainous business leader who controls the city, a prosecutor gathers a team of men who may not be so clean themselves.

A Korean Odyessy

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Last Day to Watch on Netflix: March 9th, 2023

Editor’s Note: A Korean Odyssey has since been renewed and is not scheduled to leave until March 2025.

The Korean spin-off of the classic Chinese story Journey to the West was one of the early big hitters with Netflix subscribers. We’ll be sad to see it leave the Netflix library.

A self-serving mythical creature’s bid for invincibility backfires when he finds himself at the mercy of a woman who can see otherworldly beings.

Live

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 18

Last Day to Watch on Netflix: March 16th, 2023

Netflix has had an extremely fruitful relationship with Studio Dragon, the production studio behind Live. Another fantastic police procedural drama, we hope that Live will be one of the K-dramas to make a return to Netflix sometime in the near future.

The police officers at South Korea’s busiest patrol division toil day and night as keepers of law and peace — but the reality is far from orderly.

Wolf Brigade

Director: Kim Jee-woon

Last Day to Watch on Netflix: May 24th, 2023

One of the first internationally licensed Korean films on Netflix, the aesthetic of Wolf Brigade is similar to that of Wolfenstein, a popular video game franchise.

Hymn of Death

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Last Day to Watch on Netflix: December 5th, 2023

Some of the best k-dramas on Netflix have been period dramas. With such a rich history there is no shortage of historical events to choose from to create excellent new shows.

During the Japanese colonial period, married playwright Kim U-jin falls in love with soprano Yun Sim-deok, one of Korea’s notable New Women.

Full List of Netflix Original K-Dramas Leaving in 2023

Title Leaving Bad Guys: Vile City 08/03/2023 Live 16/03/2023 The Hymn of Death 05/12/2023

Life was previously on the list of K-dramas leaving, but it has since been renewed and will remain on Netflix for a further three years until 2026.

Will any of the K-dramas return to Netflix?

Prison Playbook and A Korean Odyssey have both been renewed and will remain on Netflix until 2025.

Which Netflix Original K-drama will you be sad to see leave Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!