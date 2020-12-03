Netflix Original Movie ‘Malcom & Marie’ Coming to Netflix in February 2021

The creator of HBO’s smash hit drama series Euphoria Sam Levinson, has an exciting new movie on its way to Netflix! Starring Euphoria’s Zendaya and Tenet’s John David Washington Malcolm & Marie will be an extremely intimate feature. We have everything you need to know about Malcolm & Marie, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Malcolm and Marie is an upcoming Netflix Original drama written and directed by Sam Levinson. In only six days Levinson wrote the screenplay for the movie. Netflix acquired the rights to the movie after a bidding war with Searchlight Pictures, HBO, and A24. In total it was reported Netflix paid $30 million for the film’s rights.

When is the Netflix release date for Malcolm & Marie?

Malcolm & Marie will be released on Netflix globally on Friday, February 5th, 2021.

What is the plot of Malcolm & Marie?

Filmmaker Malcolm and his partner Marie are riding on a high celebrating his movie premiere. As they wait to learn of the film’s critical success, their evening takes a turn for the worse when a startling revelation regarding their relationship is revealed. With their relationship put to the test, will the couple still be together by the end of the night?

Who are the cast members of Malcolm & Marie?

Only two actors have been confirmed to star in Malcolm & Marie, making it an extremely intimate drama.

Zendaya will portray the role of Marie, while John David Washington will portray the role of Malcolm.

Washington is known for his role his roles in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Zendaya found recent success in the hit HBO drama Euphoria, where the actress recently won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Best Actress.

When and where did the production of Malcolm and Marie take place?

Despite the ongoing pandemic, filming for the movie took place during Summer between June 17th and July 2nd. Sam Levinson took the opportunity to direct the film while the second season of Euphoria was postponed.

To adhere to strict lockdown measures, the shooting of the movie took place at a private residence in Carmel, California. All of the cast and crew were quarantined during the production.

The entire film has been shot in black and white and shot on 35 mm film.

Are you excited for the release of Malcolm and Marie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!