‘Blood of Zeus’ Season 2: Renewed By Netflix for Seasons 2 & 3

After another rousing successful anime for Netflix, the fans wished for further seasons of Blood of Zeus. Well, the Netflix gods have blessed us, as two further seasons of Blood of Zeus have been ordered by the streaming service.

Blood of Zeus is a Netflix Original anime series created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides. The production studio behind the anime, Powerhouse Animation Studios, is also behind other successful Originals such as Castlevania, and Seis Manos.

Blood of Zeus Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 03/12/2020)

It didn’t take long for the fates to decide the future of Blood of Zeus! Netflix has renewed the series for a second and third season!

The Fates have news! Heron's adventures will continue in the next two seasons of Blood of Zeus. pic.twitter.com/TtNPYbDaLZ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 3, 2020

In under a week, the anime made it into dozens of top ten lists around the world on Netflix. In particular, Blood of Zeus has made it to third in the US top ten list.

There’s still plenty of time, but the only country Blood of Zeus has ranked number one in is Nigeria.

What to expect from the second season of Blood of Zeus?

After an incredible climactic finale to Blood of Zeus, we were left with plenty to ponder going into season two.

Seraphim kneels before Hades?

To avoid his horrible fate of living in the Underworld, Hades has given Seraphim the opportunity to serve him, but it requires Seraphim to kneel. Hades in a dangerous and ambitious god, and with Seraphim as his pawn, it only spells trouble for Heron and the other Gods of Olympus.

Seraphim is arrogant and ambitious, and while he will have no choice but to serve Hades, he will definitely be seeking a way to twist his own fate, and remove himself from Hades’ grasp.

Who will lead the Gods of Olympus?

In the climactic battle between the gods and giants, Zeus sacrificed himself to save Hera from the wrath of the giants. Now, with Zeus gone, the gods of Olympus are without a ruler.

In his battle with Seraphim, Heron utilized the same powers as Zeus to defeat his brother. With his ascension to Mount Olympus, and with the power of Zeus his to command, we could see the other gods turn to Heron to become their new leader.

The fate of Hera

After the dust settled in the battle between Gods and Giants, the goddess Hera has yet to be seen. Zeus’s decision to sacrifice himself for Hera may persuade her to come back to Mount Olympus, but we can’t expect to see many if any of the gods welcome her back with open arms.

Hera has also shown just how jealous she can be, and while she may be able to forgive Zeus for his actions, she may struggle to watch Heron, his bastard son, rise through the ranks on Mount Olympus. So while she may not be the main antagonist of the second season, Hera could definitely still cause plenty of trouble for Heron.

When is the Netflix release date for Blood of Zeus season two?

Animation projects take a long time to produce, and Blood of Zeus is no exception. We first heard of the series announcement in March 2019, and it took a further seventeen months before we saw the anime arrive on Netflix.

It’s unclear how long it would take for a second season as we don’t know if it would feature the same number of episodes. Unless work has already begun on the second season of Blood of Zeus, we may not see the series return to Netflix until at least 2022.

Would you like to see the second season of Blood of Zeus on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!