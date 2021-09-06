Netflix Original Horror-Thriller ‘Night Teeth’: Coming to Netflix in October 2021

After various delays to filming, we finally have confirmation that the Netlfix Original horror-thriller Night Teeth is coming to Netflix this 2021 Halloween season. Here’s everything we know so far about Night Teeth including the plot, cast, production, and release date.

Night Teeth is an upcoming Netflix Original thriller written by Brent Dillon and directed by Adam Randall. Behind the production of Night Teeth is Unique Features and 42, the latter of which Netflix has a first-look deal with.

42 worked with Netflix on the thriller In the Shadow of the Moon. Adam Randall, the director of Night Teeth, previously worked on the Original sci-fi film, iBoy, which starred Game of Thrones actor, Maisie Williams.

What is the plot of Night Teeth?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients’ charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother, who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.

Who are the cast members of Night Teeth?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Night Teeth:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Blaire Debby Ryan Insatiable, Sign It!, Jessie Victor Alfie Allen John Wick, Game of Thrones, The Predator Zoe Lucy Fry Bright, 11.22.63, Mr. Church Jay Perez Raúl Castillo We the Animals Benny Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Brigsby Bear, The Land, Spider-Man: Homecoming Abuela Marlene Forte Fear the Walking Dead, A Haunted House, Superstore Eva Sydney Sweeney Charlie’s Angels | The Girl in the Spider’s Web | Booksmart TBA Bryan Batt Mad Men | 12 Years a Slave | Jeffrey TBA Megan Fox Transformers | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | Jennifer’s Body TBA Alexander Ludwig Vikings | The Hunger Games | Lone Survivor Maria Ash Santos Good Joe Bell | American Horror Story | Relationship Status Daniel Hunter Blake Sweet Magnolias | The Big Short | Claws Kaleb Martin Bats Bradford Tales from the Hood 2 | NOLA Circus | Venom Martin Chase Yi Dave | 9-1-1 | Wandavision

Night Teeth will be the second Netflix Original for actresses Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry. The thriller will be the first Netflix Original for Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

What is the production status of Night Teeth?

Official Production Status: Post Production (Last Updated: 06/09/2021)

Filming for Night Teeth was originally scheduled to begin on February 3rd and is scheduled to run until April 3rd, 2020 however, the movie was swept up in the many delays Netflix productions faced.

In September 2020, we got word that an additional shooting was to take place at the end of September on September 22nd.

Locations for filming have been reported to take place in New Orleans, Louisana, and Los Angeles, California.

When is the Netflix release date for Night Teeth?

If it weren’t for delays in shooting thanks to the global pandemic then Night Teeth may have likely already seen its Netflix release. However, Netflix has now confirmed that Night Teeth will arrive just in time for Halloween on Thursday, October 20th, 2021.

What is the parental rating?

Yet to be announced, the premise of the film and its genre suggests a PG-13 rating. We’re waiting for confirmation on this.

What is the runtime?

The runtime for Night Teeth has been confirmed to be 107 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Night Teeth? Let us know in the comments below!