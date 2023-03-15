Netflix Shelves Nancy Meyers Rom-Com Movie ‘Paris Paramount’

Until recently, Nancy Meyers was working on her next big romantic comedy drama for Netflix. However, it has been reported that due to budgeting reasons, Netflix has canceled the project. Here’s everything we know so far about Paris Paramount and its reported cancelation.

The Nancy Meyers movie was first announced by Deadline to be in development at Netflix in April 2022. Back then, the project was described as an “ensemble comedy.”

Meyers was to serve as the writer, producer, and director on the Netflix movie and is best known for titles such as It’s Complicated, Private Benjamin, and Something’s Gotta Give.

Paris Paramount would have been the first significant project Netflix would have teamed up with Meyers on. Previously, Netflix and Meyers worked on the Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), which was released during the pandemic on Netflix’s social channels.

We’re keen to stress that the title Paris Paramount was a codename/working title used in multiple locations referring to the project, however, no official title had been given to the movie.

At first, it was reported that the budget for the movie was over $100 million, this eventually rose to $130 million before it was revealed that Meyers was seeking $150 million to produce the movie. However, Deadline recently reported that due to budget issues, Netflix has ultimately decided to pull the plug on the project.

In the report, the studio was happy to work with a budget of $130 million, but Meyers was pushing hard for an extra $20 million, this is on top of “above line costs” which were already at $80 million. There’s currently no confirmation of where the project will land next, if at all.

Of course, a Netflix movie budget isn’t comparable to a traditional movie budget. As Joe Russo recently explained for The Gray Man (which topped $200 million), “Netflix obviously is different than other studios, because they have buyouts that go against the budget. And so you know, when you say $200 million at Netflix, that’s different than $200 million, say, at Disney.”

Mary Venieu serves as casting director on the movie, with Kira Goldberg working on the project from Netflix’s end.

What’s the plot of Paris Paramount on Netflix?

Only a brief synopsis of the film has surfaced thus far:

“A talented young writer/director falls in love with a producer, with the pair ending up making several successful films before calling it quits romantically and professionally. The two are forced back together, however, when a great new project arises, and they find themselves teamed up again and having to deal with high stakes and volatile stars.”

THR notes that the story of the movie reportedly shares parallels to Meyers’s own life.

This will be a big cast with at least eight main supporting characters and five small supporting roles from what we’ve heard thus far.

Who’s in the cast for Netflix’s Nancy Meyers movie?

No cast members officially have been confirmed yet.

We first reported on February 10th that Netflix was in talks and eying three main stars for the movie in the form of Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, and Penélope Cruz.

Johansson is best known for Black Widow with the MCU and worked with Netflix on Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach (we’re hearing the pair will reunite on a new movie at Netflix too).

Wilson has also had a spell within the MCU, appearing in the Disney+ series Loki. Elsewhere, Wilson is known for movies like Wedding Crashers and Starsky & Hutch.

Cruz previously appeared in the 2020 Netflix movie Wasp Network but is otherwise known for Vanilla Sky, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

This was later confirmed by Puck News’s What I’m Hearing... newsletter stating that Michael Fassbender was also being eyed for a role in the new romantic comedy.

Fassbender recently wrapped filming on David Fincher’s The Killer coming to Netflix in late 2023 but is otherwise known for X-Men, Prometheus, and Steve Jobs.

It’s worth noting that deals are not yet signed for any of the four actors and actresses thus far.

Where and when will production take place for Paris Paramount?

With the plug pulled on the film, any talks of filming dates are now over.

Prior to the project’s cancelation filming was reportedly set to take place between May and August 2023.

Filming was meant to take place entirely in Los Angeles, California.

In January 2023, Meyer posted on her Instagram that she was back on a studio lot. It’s unclear whether that was related to this project.

We’ll keep this preview updated with the latest as and when we learn more about the upcoming Nancy Meyers rom-com. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited down below.