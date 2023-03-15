What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 15th, 2023

Happy Wednesday! Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix. Below, we’ve got seven new movies and four new series to cover plus, we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for the US.

There’s still a lot to look forward to this week. Tomorrow will be a big day, particularly for new releases headlined by the second season of Shadow and Bone, plus several licensed movies. On Friday, you’ll see an animated Elvis become a CIA agent. Yes, really.

On the removals side, you’ll want to speed up any binges of the various Lego specials on Netflix, all of which depart on Friday plus, we’d also give a recommendation to Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013), which expires over the weekend.

One title that was supposed to expire today is Arrested Development which will remain on Netflix until next week. However, we understand that it may be renewed – watch this space.

Best New Movies, Series, and Games on Netflix for March 15th, 2023

The Giver (2014)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: Phillip Noyce

Cast: Brenton Thwaites, Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep

Writer: Michael Mitnick, Robert B. Weide, Lois Lowry

Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m

The big new movie added today is The Giver

Reviews of the movie were ultimately mixed when it released in theaters 9 years ago but IndieWire’s review was among the kindest saying:

“In spite of grand, world-building special effects and a stellar cast, the film falters under giant leaps of faith that land it just outside of the typical audience’s threshold of suspension of disbelief.”

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Porn

Director: Suzanne Hillinger

Cast: Asa Akira, Siri Dahl, Cherie DeVille

Runtime: 94 mins / 1h 34m

Titles on Netflix that often stray into the let’s say, horny arena, often are some of Netflix’s top performing (see Sex/Life and 365 Days). Hence, one documentary we suspect may draw a lot of attention in the coming days is the new documentary on the web’s 4th biggest website, boasting more traffic than Netflix itself!

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into this documentary:

“Featuring interviews with performers, activists and past employees, this documentary offers a deep dive into the successes and scandals of Pornhub.”

Highwater

Finally, we want to highlight the soft launch (it got 0 Netflix promotion again) of Highwater onto Netflix’s mobile game service bringing the total number of games available with your Netflix subscription to over 53.

Here’s a brief rundown of the game:

“Amid a great climate catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly entirely ravaged land of the War Zone, and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the obscenely wealthy live behind giant walls. Rumors that the rich are escaping to Mars abound. Travel a submerged world by boat as a humble survivor — pick up friends, battle insurgents and steal food — all while fighting to find out if the rumors are true. Can you make it onto the rocket in this atmospheric, story-driven adventure?”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

You can find an expanded version of this list, complete with trailers, info on titles, and more, via our new on Netflix hub.

7 New Movies Added Today

Agneepath (2012) – TV-MA – Hindi – After witnessing the murder of his upstanding father, a village boy moves to Mumbai and falls into a life of crime with a singular motive: revenge.

– TV-MA – Hindi – After witnessing the murder of his upstanding father, a village boy moves to Mumbai and falls into a life of crime with a singular motive: revenge. Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing.

– TV-MA – English – Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert spills on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing. Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019) – TV-14 – Turkish – Separated from his daughter, a father with an intellectual disability must prove his innocence when he is jailed for the death of a commander’s child.

– TV-14 – Turkish – Separated from his daughter, a father with an intellectual disability must prove his innocence when he is jailed for the death of a commander’s child. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Student of the Year (2012) – TV-14 – Hindi – Rivals turned friends find their bromance tested when they battle it out to win not only a grueling school competition, but also the same girl’s heart.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Rivals turned friends find their bromance tested when they battle it out to win not only a grueling school competition, but also the same girl’s heart. The Giver (2014) – PG-13 – English – In a future society without hardship or free choice, young Jonas discovers a powerful truth and becomes determined to expose it.

– PG-13 – English – In a future society without hardship or free choice, young Jonas discovers a powerful truth and becomes determined to expose it. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) – TV-14 – Hindi – On a trekking trip, an introvert falls for a charming ex-classmate, whose thirst for adventure drives them apart. Years later, their paths cross again.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – He’s usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant.

– TV-14 – Japanese – He’s usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant. Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1) – N/A – Japanese – Makoto navigates life on the rough and lively streets of Ikebukuro while trying to solve the brutal murder of a close friend.

– N/A – Japanese – Makoto navigates life on the rough and lively streets of Ikebukuro while trying to solve the brutal murder of a close friend. The Law of the Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Twelve people abandoned in the jungle must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. Every player has their price — what’s yours?

– TV-MA – Spanish – Twelve people abandoned in the jungle must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. Every player has their price — what’s yours? Tiger and Dragon (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – A young yakuza thug apprentices with an indebted comic “rakugo” performer, whose not-so-fashionable son runs a clothes shop in the Harajuku backstreets.

Top 10 Movies, Series & Kids Titles on Netflix US for March 15th, 2023

You can see the global top 50 and more breakdowns of the Netflix top 10s via our most popular on Netflix hub.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 You Luther: The Fallen Sun Turbo 2 Outlast World War Z Minions: The Rise of Gru 3 The Glory The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Rango 4 MH370: The Plane That Disappeared Turbo CoComelon 5 Outer Banks The Hunger Games Sing 2 6 Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle Faraway Little Angel 7 Perfect Match The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Trolls 8 Sex/Life The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Bebefinn 9 Pasion de Gavilanes Minions: The Rise of Gru Open Season 10 Next in Fashion Rango That Girl Lay Lay

