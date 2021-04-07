K-Drama Movie ‘Sweet & Sour’ Coming to Netflix in June 2021

2021 continues to be an incredibly bountiful year for K-Drama fans as Netflix just recently announced that its romantic feature film Sweet & Sour is coming to Netflix in June 2021. We’re going to be keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about Sweet & Sour including, the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Sweet & Sour is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic-drama movie directed by Lee Kye Byuk.

Upon release, Sweet & Sour will be the fourth South Korean Original movie to arrive on Netflix in 2021. Netflix has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars into content from South Korea, and won’t be stopping anytime soon.

When is the Sweet & Sour Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed by Netflix, in the press release of the movie, that Sweet & Sour is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 4th, 2021.

The Original will be globally exclusive to Netflix and available to stream in South Korea.

What is the plot of Sweet & Sour?

Jang Hyuk wants the best from his love and work life but is deeply affected by the relationships of two women in his life. Da-Eun, the girlfriend of Jang Hyuk, is a hard-working nurse who is becoming increasingly frustrated with her job and work-life, and Bo-Yeong, the woman Jang Hyuk is forced to collaborate with and compete against for permanent position at their company.

Who are the cast members of Sweet & Sour?

Not all of the roles have been named for Sweet & Sour, but the lead and supporting cast members have been confirmed.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jang Hyuk Jang Ki Yong Born Again | Come and Hug Me | The Boy Next Door Da Eun Chae Soo Bin A Piece of Your Mind | I’m Not a Robot | Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People Bo Young Krystal Search | Prison Playbook | My Lovely Girl TBA Park Chul Min Hello, Me! | Nobody Knows | He Is Psychometric TBA Yeo Min Joo When It’s At Night | Smile, Mom | The Sound of Memories Macaron Park Ji Hoon Love Alarm | Black Dog | Beyond Evil TBA Yoon Byung Hee Vincenzo | Hospital Playlist | Mr. Sunshine TBA Lee Kyung Young The World of the Married | Hyena | Vagabond Jo Yeon Hwan Choi Hwan Yi Mr. Boss | Sixball | The Legendary Lighter

A handful of actors from the list above have already been seen on some of the popular K-Dramas on Netflix.

