K-Drama Movie ‘Sweet & Sour’ Coming to Netflix in June 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on April 7, 2021, 9:54 am EST
netflix romantic k drama movie sweet and sour is coming to netflix in june 2021

Jang Ki Yong as Jang Hyuk in Sweet & Sour – Copyright. Netflix

2021 continues to be an incredibly bountiful year for K-Drama fans as Netflix just recently announced that its romantic feature film Sweet & Sour is coming to Netflix in June 2021. We’re going to be keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about Sweet & Sour including, the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Sweet & Sour is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic-drama movie directed by Lee Kye Byuk.

Upon release, Sweet & Sour will be the fourth South Korean Original movie to arrive on Netflix in 2021. Netflix has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars into content from South Korea, and won’t be stopping anytime soon.

When is the Sweet & Sour Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed by Netflix, in the press release of the movie, that Sweet & Sour is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 4th, 2021.

The Original will be globally exclusive to Netflix and available to stream in South Korea.

netflix romantic k drama movie sweet and sour is coming to netflix in june 2021 chae soo bin

Krystal Jung as Bo Young in Sweet & Sour – Copyright. Netflix

What is the plot of Sweet & Sour?

Jang Hyuk wants the best from his love and work life but is deeply affected by the relationships of two women in his life. Da-Eun, the girlfriend of Jang Hyuk, is a hard-working nurse who is becoming increasingly frustrated with her job and work-life, and Bo-Yeong, the woman Jang Hyuk is forced to collaborate with and compete against for permanent position at their company.

netflix romantic k drama movie sweet and sour is coming to netflix in june 2021 krystal jung

Chae Soo Bin as Da Eun in Sweet & Sour – Copyright. Netflix

Who are the cast members of Sweet & Sour?

Not all of the roles have been named for Sweet & Sour, but the lead and supporting cast members have been confirmed.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Jang Hyuk Jang Ki Yong Born Again | Come and Hug Me | The Boy Next Door
Da Eun Chae Soo Bin A Piece of Your Mind | I’m Not a Robot | Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People
Bo Young Krystal Search | Prison Playbook | My Lovely Girl
TBA Park Chul Min Hello, Me! | Nobody Knows | He Is Psychometric
TBA Yeo Min Joo When It’s At Night | Smile, Mom | The Sound of Memories
Macaron Park Ji Hoon Love Alarm | Black Dog | Beyond Evil
TBA Yoon Byung Hee Vincenzo | Hospital Playlist | Mr. Sunshine
TBA Lee Kyung Young The World of the Married | Hyena | Vagabond
Jo Yeon Hwan Choi Hwan Yi Mr. Boss | Sixball | The Legendary Lighter

A handful of actors from the list above have already been seen on some of the popular K-Dramas on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the release of Sweet & Sour on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

