Netflix Sets US Streaming Debut for Award-Winning Movie ‘Simón’

As we slowly learn of the upcoming movies and series set to arrive on Netflix throughout June 2024, we’ve just got word that Netflix in the US will serve as the streaming home for Simon, the 2023 multi-award-winning movie from director and writer Diego Vicentini.



Debuting across multiple film festivals throughout 2023, the drama is based on true events depicting a Venezuelan freedom fighter who has been exiled to Miami. There, he faces a choice: stay in Miami and create a new life or return home to fight a tyrannical regime.

Christian McGaffney, best known for his role in The Duel, plays the lead role with other cast members, including Sallie Glaner, Wynn Reichert, Jana Nawartschi, Luis Silva, and Roberto Jaramillo.

The film was nominated for Best Iberoamerican Film at the most recent Goya Awards and won accolades, such as Best International Feature at the Dallas International Film Festival and six statues at the Festival del Cine Venezolano.

Its success is echoed by reviews by critics and audiences, with it carrying a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alan French for Sunshine State Complex said, “With a story as important as this one, Simón needed to show the true horrors of the dissident experience. Along the way, Vicentini proves himself one of the best young filmmakers on the rise.”

The movie serves as an expanded theatrical release of the 2018 26-minute short directed and written by Diego Vicentini.

Netflix has confirmed that the movie will be available on Its Platform in the United States on June 1st, 2024.

The addition of Netflix to Netflix US comes after the movie premiered on the streaming service in Latin American countries earlier this year. El Nacional posted in February that Netflix would be acquiring the rights to the movie for March, with Unogs noting that five regions currently carry the movie, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Spain.

Until now, the movie has only been available for purchase via the Simon Movie website for $7.99.

