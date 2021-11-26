Netflix To Release Animated Feature ‘Seal Team’ in December 2021

Among the surprise announcements for the December Netflix lineup was the inclusion of the South African-produced animated movie Seal Team which will be arriving globally on December 31st, 2021. Other Netflix regions will also likely receive Seal Team although it will vary region-to-region.

The movie, directed by Greig Cameron and co-directed by Kane Croudace sees a group of seals team up to against the gang of sharks who have been terrorizing their neighborhood. Collectively they form a so-called Seal Team but the reality is they’re not prepared for the mission they’re about to embark on. Chaos ensues.

If you’re looking for two films for comparison, Seal Team seems to be a cross between Disney’s pigeon movie Valiant and Dreamwork’s Shark Tale.

Seal Team comes from Trigger Fish Animation studios who are based “on a farm” in Cape Town, South Africa. Their previous movies include Khumba and Adventures in Zambezia.

The movie uses the same animation techniques as The Lego Movie and The Peanuts Movie that notably gives the movie a stop-motion aesthetic despite being made entirely digitally.

Who is in the voice cast for Seal Team?

Plenty of recognizable voices are present throughout the movie. Among those includes:

Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) as Geraldo

J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man) as Claggart

Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls) as Beth

Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV) as Dolph

Sharlto Copley (District 9) as Switch

Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Grimes

Richard Steven Horvitz (Invader ZIM) as Snap

John Kani (The Lion King) as Brick

More Coming to Netflix from Triggerfish Animation

Seal Team won’t be the only project coming soon from Triggerfish Animation as they are currently hard at work alongside Cake Entertainment on the new Shondaland animated series, Mama K’s Team 4.

The new series comes from Malenga Mulendema and is about four teenage girls living in a futuristic version of Lusaka, Zambia, who are recruited by a retired secret agent to save the world.

Will you be checking out Seal Team on Netflix on New Year’s Eve? Let us know in the comments down below.