Netflix Unveils Animation Lineup for Annecy Film Festvial 2023

Netflix unveiled its slate of movies and series that will feature at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2023, with Nimona and Chicken Run: Dawn of Nugget headlining the lineup.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is an annual event held in Annecy, France, celebrating animation. The festival was first established in 1960 and has since become one of the most prestigious events in the animation industry, attracting filmmakers, producers, and fans worldwide.

The festival in 2023 takes place from June 11th to the 17th and this is just some of the titles Netflix will feature:

Netflix Animated Movies to Feature at Annecy 2023 Festival

Nimona

Annecy Details:

World premiere screening at Theater Bonlieu on June 14th at 6:00 pm with a panel with creators.

“Making Of” session the day after on June 15 at 11:30 am at Petite Salle Bonlieu.

Expected Netflix Release Date: Summer 2023

Synopsis: A Knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona , a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill.

Leo

Annecy Details: A special sneak peek preview at the See What’s Next @ Netflix panel on June 14th at Theatre Bonlieu at 1:30 PM.

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2023

Synopsis: Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Annecy Details: Panel with Sam Fell (director), Peter Lord (executive producer), and Leyla Hobart (producer) at See What’s Next @ Netflix panel on June 14th at Theatre Bonlieu at 1:30 PM.

Netflix Release Date: Fall 2023 (expected to be December 2023)

Synopsis: Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their hard-won freedom at risk, they’re breaking in this time!

The Monkey King

Annecy Details: TBD at See What’s Next @ Netflix panel on June 14th at Theatre Bonlieu at 1:30 PM.

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBD

Synopsis: Follows a monkey and his magical fighting Stick as they team up on an epic quest where they must go head to head against gods, demons, dragons, and the greatest enemy of all, Monkey’s own ego!

Netflix Animated Series to Feature at Annecy 2023 Festival

Blue Eye Samurai

Annecy Details: Panel with Michael Green (creator & executive producer), Amber Noizumi (creator & executive producer) and Jane Wu (supervising director) at See What’s Next @ Netflix panel on June 14th at Theatre Bonlieu at 1:30 PM.

Coming to Netflix: TBD (expected in November 2023)

Synopsis: A mixed-race master of the sword lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

Exploding Kittens

Annecy Details: An exclusive clip at the See What’s Next @ Netflix panel on June 14th at Theatre Bonlieu at 1:30 PM.

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Synopsis: The eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats.

In addition, Netflix will be submitting Agent Elvis, Mech Cadets, ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, and The Sandman to the TV Films category awards.

Finally, Jorge R. Gutierrez (behind Netflix’s Maya and the Three and the upcoming I, Chihuahua) is behind the festival poster in 2023.

For more on Netflix’s animated movie slate, check out our full preview for 2023 and beyond here.