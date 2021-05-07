Will The CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Come to Netflix?

One of the new shows debuting as part of the new lineup on The CW for 2021 is Kung Fu starring Olivia Liang and Shannon Dang. Will the new show be coming to Netflix like many other shows from The CW do? Let’s take a look.

The answer to the question at the top is it’s unclear currently but not expected. We’ll get more into the details in a second.

Kung Fu debuted on The CW on April 7th, has already been renewed for a second season, and reboots the classic 1970s series of the same name. Early reviews for the show have not been strong with familiar criticisms laid against modernized reboots.

Will Kung Fu be on Netflix in the United States?

Although Netflix does host a huge number of The CW’s current slate, newer titles that sadly will encompass Kung Fu don’t automatically come to Netflix. When the deal with Netflix lapsed back in 2019, it was stated that each show would be distributed on a case-by-case basis, however, that’s not really been the reality since the deal lapsed.

In the case of nearly all The CW shows (which is jointly owned by Warner Brothers and ViacomCBS) they’ve been dealt to the streaming service which is owned by the show’s respective distributor.

In which case Kung Fu, the distributor for the series is Warner Brothers meaning that it’s more than likely that it’ll end up on HBO Max ultimately but again, that’s not confirmed and we’ll update once we learn more.

In the meantime, you can watch live on The CW or use The CW Seed app to catch up.

Will Kung Fu be on Netflix Internationally?

Unclear right now but unlikely. Most shows from The CW have gone unsold in the UK in recent years with a few exceptions of Syfy picking up some of the more sci-fi-leaning titles in the UK.

What to watch on Netflix instead of Kung Fu

If you’re wanting to watch something similar on Netflix, we’ve got a few suggestions:

Wu Assassins is a great start given it has a strong Asian cast and is focused on fighting (albeit with a much greater emphasis on supernatural elements) and although a second season hasn’t been ordered, a movie spin-off has.

Cobra Kai is a fighting-orientated series based on a classic IP although most would argue Cobra Kai does the original much more justice than Kung Fu.

Netflix’s shortlived Marco Polo is our final suggestion.

Would you like to see The CW’s Kung Fu on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.