‘Being Human’ & ‘Bad Education’ Leaving Netflix UK in May 2020

Two hit BBC shows are due to leave Netflix UK by the end of the month with preliminary removal dates for May 31st, 2020. Here’s why you should watch them before they leave and what they’re about.

As with all removals, they’re subject to change so that’s worth noting going into this article.

Let’s begin with Being Human (the UK edition) that’s scheduled to leave on May 31st.

The supernatural series saw five seasons and 37 episodes release between 2008 and 2013 and saw a spin-off called Becoming Human and a US adaptation.

The series is about a ghost, a werewolf and a vampire living together in harmony and trying to maintain a normal life.

The titles US counterpart was removed from Netflix US in recent years too.

Bad Education will likely have the most people mourning its removal should it leave Netflix UK at the end of the month.

The comedy series starring Jack Whitehall (who features in Travels with my Father on Netflix) who plays a young teacher who is thrown into the deep end while having the title of being “the worst teacher ever to grace the British education system”.

The popular title later spawned a movie and ran for three seasons in total with a fourth confirmed not to be in the works.

Where will the shows stream next?

The logical place is that they’ll move over to BritBox or be exclusive to the BBC iPlayer.

Although BBC has said in recent years they’re going to remove all their content from Netflix, they’ve actually added a fair bit so far in 2020 despite several occasions where big titles like Fawlty Towers was removed.

That’s all we know for now. You can keep up with all the Netflix UK removals in the special post that gets updated regularly.

Now let us know in the comments if you’ll be missing either Being Human or Bad Education once it leaves Netflix.