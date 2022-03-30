‘Damage’ Netflix Thriller Limited Series: What We Know So Far

Boosting its output of dramas, Netflix has opted to produce an adaptation/remake of Damage, a Josephine Hart novel that was last adapted in 1992 as a movie, which originally adapted it. The Netflix version, however, will be a limited series and is described as an “erotic thriller about obsession and desire”.

The episodes of Damage will be directed by the directors duo Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa (Ordinary Love, Good Vibrations). The scripts for Damage were written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm and Benji Walters.

Netflix’s Damage was first announced in March 2022 during a Netflix UK event in London. The series is produced by Gina Carter. Moonage’s Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady, and Gaumont’s Alison Jackson are executive producers. Gaumont UK are producing.

What’s the plot of Damage?

Netflix’s Damage will adapt the Josephine Hart 1991 novel of the same name. Here is the plot description:

Damage centers on a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton (Murphy) embarks on a passionate affair with her fiancé’s father William (Armitage). Whilst Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral.

Here’s also a version from Goodreads:

Damage is the gripping story of a man’s desperate obsession and scandalous love affair. He is a man who appears to have everything: wealth, a beautiful wife and children, and a prestigious political career in Parliament. But his life lacks passion, and his aching emptiness drives him to an all-consuming, and ultimately catastrophic, relationship with his son’s fiancée.

Damage by Josephine Hart has already been adapted into live-action in 1992 in a feature film that starred Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche. Here’s a trailer for the film:

Who is cast in Damage?

Netflix’s Damage will feature Richard Armitage (The Hobbit trilogy, Hannibal) and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders, The Last Kingdom, Halo) in lead roles. They will be joined by Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel, Emmerdale) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Elden Ring, Gangs of London).

What’s the production status of Damage?

Filming for Netflix’s Damage has already begun in late March 2022 in the UK. It’s currently unknown when production wraps.

How many episodes will be in Damage?

Deadline reported that Netflix’s Damage will consist of three hour-long episodes, making the whole runtime akin to a long theatrical movie.

What’s the Netflix release date for Damage?

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Damage, but considering a March 2022 production start, we could probably expect the movie to be released on the streamer in the first half of 2023.