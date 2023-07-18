‘Onimusha’ Anime Series Adaptation Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation of Capcom’s video game franchise, Onimusha, is coming to the streaming service in November 2023. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the Onimusha series, including the plot, cast updates, new trailers, and Netflix release date.

Onimusha is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. Sublimation’s duo Takashi Miike and Shinya Sugai are the creators of the anime. Onimusha is the 9th best-selling franchise in Capcom history, having sold over 8.6 million units worldwide.

Sublimation was also the studio behind the anime adaptation of Dragon’s Dogma.

When is the Onimusha Netflix release date?

We have a preliminary release date of November 2nd, 2023 for the release of Onimusha. However, all release dates are subject to change.

We expect Netflix to officially confirm the release of Onimusha in the coming months.

What is the plot of Onimusha?

Netflix released a brief synopsis for the anime series;

“The beginning of the Edo period, Musashi is no longer a young man. He departs with the legendary Oni Gauntlet to defeat the Genma.”

It’s unclear if any characters of the first game will be in the anime, but the plot of the first video game takes place in the Sengoku period of Japan, beginning with the death of warlord Nobunaga Oda, who is slain in battle. Hidemitsu Samanosuke Akechi the cousin of Princess Yuki sends him a letter after she becomes concerned about the disappearance of her servants from the castle. Samanosuke discovers the demonic entities known as Genma are the culprits and with permission from the Oni clan is granted the powers to destroy the Genma.

Who are the cast members of Onimusha?

So far, there are no confirmed cast members for either the Japanese or English dubs of Onimusha.

We expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to the release of Onimusha on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!