‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Episode Titles, Directors and Writers Revealed

We’re just weeks away from being able to dive back into Outer Banks and spend some more time with the loveable pogues. Today, we report on the episode titles for the forthcoming third season.

The trailer, released on February 1st, reveals plenty of romance and high-octane action.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the third season:

“Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

This new season will see several directorial debuts and returning writers and directors too. Gonzalo Amat is notably making his directorial debut on the show, having worked on many episodes previously as the cinematographer. Darnell Martin will return to the director’s chair for the third time, and Valerie Weiss also returns.

Episode Title List for Outer Banks Season 3

Episode 301 – Poguelandia Runtime: 50 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 302 – The Bells Runtime: 45 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 303 – Fathers and Sons Runtime: 47 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 304 – The Diary Runtime: 44 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Darnell Martin

Episode 305 – Heists Runtime: 53 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 306 – The Dark Forest Runtime: 50 minutes Teleplay by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Story by Rachel Sydney Alter & Nicholas Schutt Directed by Valerie Weiss

Episode 307 – Happy Anniversary Runtime: 53 minutes Teleplay by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Story by Crystal Garland & Joey Elkins Directed by Gonzalo Amat

Episode 308 – Tapping the Rudder Runtime: 48 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Valerie Weiss

Episode 309 – Welcome to Kitty Hawk Runtime: 52 minutes Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Jonas Pate

Episode 310 – Secret of the Gnomon Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke Directed by Jonas Pate



Rounding out some of the other behind-the-scenes talent on the show includes:

Production Designer: Daniel Novotny

Costume Designer: Emmie Holmes

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson and Marc Mondello

Composer: Fil Eisler

Producer: Carole Sanders Peterman, Aaron Miller

Co-Producers: Michael G. Jefferson, Nicholas Schutt

Supervising Producer: Sunny Hodge, Rachel Sydney Alter

Associate Producer: Caroline Dobbe

Outer Banks season 3 arrives on Netflix on February 23rd, 2023.