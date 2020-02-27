‘Patriot Act’ Season 6 Returning to Netflix in March 2020

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is returning for its sixth season (or volume as Netflix labels it) starting from March 15th, 2020 for another batch of episodes. Here’s what we know.

Season 5 tackled some excellent issues including kickstarting the season with mental health but as also tackled billionaires, fast fashion, retirement and plenty of nods and references to politics and the upcoming 2020 US election.

In total, Patriot Act has now produced 32 episodes making it the second-longest variety/talk show for Netflix. Chelsea, which ended in 2017 produced 120 episodes in total although most aren’t available to watch on Netflix anymore.

Netflix has continued uploading segments to YouTube which has seen crazy growth over the past year. Many of the longer segments are reaching over 1 million views per video. “Why billionaires won’t save us” (embedded below) hit 1.4M.

Will Patriot Act be back for season 6?

In the final episode of volume 5, Hasan tackled obesity and more specifically, how America is actually exporting the problem to most regions.

At the end of the episode, however, Hasan took a more broad overview of the year that was and the problems the world faces in 2019. He gave some advice to “close a couple of tabs” saying we need to pass off some of our problems onto others and then double down on issues we’re passionate about.

Closing the episode, he acknowledged his weekly show introducing or doubling down on issues isn’t exactly helping but said “we’re not going to stop doing that” adding “I’ll see you guys in 2020. We got a few more tabs to open”.

When will Patriot Act volume 6 be on Netflix?

Thanks once again to Onsetproductions, we know that season 6 is set to tape on March 11th, 2020. That means new episodes will then be coming to Netflix weekly starting March 15th, 2020. As always, if you wish to attend a taping, you have to live within the New York area.

Once again, season 6 is set to consist of 7 new episodes plus Netflix will also be taping some more so-called “Deep Cuts” which are segments specifically created for social media and Hasan Minhaj’s YouTube Channel.

Here’s the upcoming schedule for Patriot Act season 6 on Netflix:

Episode 1 – March 15th

Episode 2 – March 22nd

Episode 3 – March 29th

Episode 4 – April 26th

Episode 5 – May 3rd

Episode 6 – May 10th

Episode 7 – May 17th

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act in 2020? What subjects would you like covered next year? Let us know in the comments.