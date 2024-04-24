Netflix Sets Release Date for Bounce TV Comedy ‘Act Your Age’

The 2023 comedy series Act Your Age, starring Kym Whitley, Tisha Campbell, and Yvette Nicole Brown, will debut on Netflix in the United States in May 2024.

The series aired last Spring on the network Bounce TV, which, if you’re like me, you’re probably unfamiliar with. Launched in 2011, the channel is owned by Scripps Network and known for shows like Saints & Sinners and Johnson. It’s reported that Scripps is currently exploring selling the channel.

Produced by MGM Television, the series also starred Nathan Anderson, Mariah Robinson, Ratoya Banks, and Richard Whiten. Here’s the official synopsis for the series courtesy of Bounce:

“Bernadette, Keisha, and Angela are making the rest of their lives the best of their lives as roommates in a penthouse Bernadette owns in the DMV. This comedy looks at what it means to be a woman in the prime of her life trying to find love, parenting adult children, living with friends, and redefining what it means to ACT YOUR AGE.”

As you may know, the show was sadly canceled after a single season on the network, with news about the cancellation coming out in late 2023. “I’m sorry to say that my show “Act Your Age” will not be returning to Bounce for a second season,” showrunner Alyson Fouse said in a Tweet, adding, “Thank you to everyone who watched and supported. It meant the world to us.” Fouse did go on to say that the show would be available on Netflix early next year, and now that time has come.

This is just one of many licensed shows coming up on Netflix throughout May 2024 in the United States. Also on the docket are all six seasons of the comedy series Reba, and we just recently announced that every season of the Spike series Blue Mountain State will be returning to Netflix US.

For the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout May 2024, keep your eyes glued to What’s on Netflix!

You can set a reminder for when the show airs on Netflix using the official Netflix Act Your Age link or the show code 81704088.

Will you be checking out Act Your Age when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.