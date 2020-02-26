Italian Netflix Original Football Firm Film ‘Ultras’ Coming March 2020

With the return of Champions League football, it only seems apt that a drama based around the fans of the beautiful game is scheduled to arrive in March. Ultras, won’t be like the typical British firm films we’ve seen like Green Street and Rise of the Footsoldier. We have everything you need to know about Ultras, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Ultras is an upcoming Italian Netflix Original drama written and directed by Francesco Lettieri. The Italian drama will be the fifth Original from the region, and one of 6 further Italian Originals to scheduled to drop in the near future.

When is Ultras released on Netflix?

Ultras will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix on Friday, March 20th, 2020.

What is the plot of Ultras?

The synopsis for Ultras is as follows:

In the city of Naples, football is life, and for Sandro, the leader of the Napoli ultras, the Apache, this couldn’t be any closer to the truth. A lifetime of violence and unshakable passion has taken its toll on Sandro, and when he is hit with a Daspo that prevents him from watching his beloved football club, the values he once held dear begin to falter. For the first time in his life, Sandro has an unshakable need to find some stability in his life. When Sandro meets Terry, he forms a strong bond with her son Angelo, who sees the Apache as his family. Angelo’s brother Sasa had died in a clash with rival fans years before, determined to not see Angelo meet the same fate, Sandro becomes his guide.

Who are the cast members of Ultras?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Ultras:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sandro Aniello Arena Dogman | Reality | Martin Eden Angelo Circo Nacca Babbo Natale non viene da Nord | Gomorra: La Serie Terry Antonia Truppo They Call Me Jeeg | Se son rose | The Double Hour TBA Simone Borrelli Gomorra: La Serie | Camera Cafe | Quo Vadis, Baby? TBA Daniele Vicorito All the Invisible Children | Gomorra: La Serie TBA Salvatore Pelliccia Oggi è il Giorno di Festa

What is an Ultra?

An Ultra is about as extreme or as loyal as you can be as a football fan. Rain, wind or snow, an Ultra follows their Football team with the utmost passion, and typically in large numbers. Waving banners, scarves, and all of their club’s colors, Ultra’s are typically the loudest voices in the stadium.

While Ultras don the colors, they typically have their own name and sigil that many fans would instantly recognize. One of the most famous Ultras in the United Kingdom, and the world, would be the Glaswegian team Celtic and their Green Brigade.

Who are the real ultras of Napoli?

The ultras of Napoli are a stalwart and passionate group of fans that reside in Curva A of the San Paolo Stadium. Fiercely loyal and passionate, you won’t see a single Napoli football match without the appearance of fans from Curva A.

While passion is something to be admired, sometimes the lines are blurred between passion and fanatism within the game. Ultras, especially those from Italian football teams have had their fair share of controversy over the years. In 2014, the leader of the Napoli ultras, Gennaro de Tommaso, wore a shirt with the words “Free Speziale”. a reference to Catania fan Antonio Speziale who was sentenced to jail for only eight years after police officer Filippo Raciti was killed during violent exchanges between fans and police in the Sicilian Serie A derby.

Controversy aside, the fans of Curva A are a sight to behold, making San Paolo Stadium one of the noisiest and intimidating grounds for any traveling team.

What is the run time of Ultras?

It has been confirmed that the length of the Original will be 108 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Typically any film involving hooligans/football fanatics tends to involve a lot of violence, that alone could tip the parental rating of Ultras over the edge to an R.

Will Ultras be available to stream in 4K?

Certainly, all new Originals are required to be filmed in 4K. If you want to stream Ultras in 4K you’ll need a premium subscription, 4K device and an internet connection that can maintain 25mbps.

Will you be watching Ultras on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!