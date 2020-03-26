Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 Netflix Release Date Postponed

It’s going to be a bit longer until we see Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj return to our screens. Volume 6 has officially been postponed and will no longer release on Netflix from March 29th as originally planned.

The topical comedy / current affairs series sees the comedian Hasan Minhaj talk about various topics in an informing and entertaining manner. It’s the second-longest-running talk show on Netflix only behind Chelsea in terms of episode count.

Patriot Act will be the first Netflix Original title to have its release date pushed back because of the virus.

In an update to Hasan’s social media, he regretfully informed the world of the delay. Although he didn’t give an updated release date, he did reassure everyone that they are definitely still coming back.

Hasan will be social distancing at home with his recently born second child along with his wife, Beena Patel. However, he did say he’d continue posting videos on social media and the Patriot Act YouTube page.

Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot. pic.twitter.com/t703QDa5IM — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) March 20, 2020

It’s not the only talk show on TV or streaming service to have been pulled, delayed or change dramatically. All manner of shows including The Last Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and plenty more have swapped up their usual programming.

Patriot Act joins a huge growing list of titles that have had their production halted due to the global pandemic. The list includes major Netflix Originals such as Stranger Things, Another Life and many more.

Are you sad to see Patriot Act pushed back? Let us know in the comments.