When will ‘The Serpent’ be on Netflix?

One of the early highlights coming to Netflix in 2021 is the British Netflix co-production called The Serpent. Here’s what we know so far including most importantly when it’s likely coming to Netflix.

Announced back in July 2019, Netflix and the BBC would team up (as they’ve done numerous times in the past) in a big-budget limited series that provides a dramatization of the 1976 arrest of Charles Sohraj.

Charles Sohraj was an infamous serial killer and fraudster of the 1970s who preyed on tourists in Southeast Asia. The director of the series, Tom Shankland said the following: “Bringing the lost era of the hippie trail back to life has been a dream of mine, ever since I first went traveling in Asia and heard the name ‘Charles Sobhraj’.”

Now, approaching a year and a half after the project was announced, we’ve got some key new details including a trailer, screenshots, and most importantly, when we get to see it.

Jenna Coleman is one of the headline stars for the series. Known for Doctor Who as the companion in recent years, Jenna will play Marie-Andrée Leclerc who served as Sobhraj’s partner in crime and accomplice.

The lead role itself is played by Tahar Rahim (Netflix’s The Eddy, A Prophet, The Past) with Ellie Bamber, Billy Howle, Tim McInnerny and William Brand also set to star.

The Serpent is written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay who worked on the popular British series Ripper Street.

Eight hour-long episodes will be released in total with the BBC currently due to start airing the series from January 1st, 2021.

When will The Serpent release on Netflix?

We are expecting everywhere around the world to get The Serpent but when has yet to be officially announced.

We can, however, make an educated guess on its release schedule thanks to another BBC co-production which released in a similar time manner before, Giri/Haji (sadly canceled after a single season).

The series wasn’t included in the January 2021 release schedule so instead, we’re expecting it to hit Netflix once it’s wrapped up. Giri/Haji finished airing in December 2019 before getting added to Netflix in January 2020. Based on this, we’re currently expecting The Serpent to hit Netflix outside the UK in either February 2021 or March 2021.

Netflix UK will likely get the series eventually but unlikely until a year after it has concluded airing. Until then, the series will be available on BBC iPlayer in the UK which is free assuming you have a television license.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from New Year’s Day.

Tahar Rahim, @Jenna_Coleman_, @EllieBamber & Billy Howle star in new international crime drama #TheSerpent, based on the true story of the notorious 70s killer who became the world’s most wanted man. Starts 1 January, 9pm on @BBCOne with all episodes on @BBCiPlayer afterwards. pic.twitter.com/3rUaUpwJgm — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 17, 2020

That’s all we know for now, are you looking forward to watching The Serpent on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.