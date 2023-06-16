More incredible anime is headed to Netflix in July 2023! There are even more seasons of One Piece arriving, the return of Baki: Hanma, Record of Ragnarok, and Bastard!!, Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy, and two incredibly exciting new weekly anime.

N = Netflix Original

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in July 2023:

New Anime on Netflix in July 2023

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Part 2) N

New Episodes: 5

Netflix Release Date: July 12th, 2023

So far we’ve seen, Thor defeat Lu Bu, Zeus defeat Adam, Kojiro Saski defeat Poseidon, Jack the Ripper defeat Hercules, and Shiva defeat Raiden. To conclude the second season we will witness Buddha, a god fighting on behalf of humanity, take on Zerofoku, one of the Seven Lucky Gods.

Baki: Hanma (Season 2 – Part 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Netflix Release Date: July 26th, 2023

The first of two parts to end the Baki Hanma anime, part 1 will focus on “The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” so fans will need to wait a little longer before the showdown between Baki and his father.

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (Season 2)

Episodes: 15

Netflix Release Date: July 31st, 2023

The sixth most popular anime series on Netflix in 2022 returns for its second season with 15 incredible new episodes. Fans of the manga have been teasing audiences online hinting at some of the truly amazing moments to come.

“The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air.”

New Weekly Anime on Netflix in July 2023

My Happy Marriage (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Netflix Release Date: July 5th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesdays

We were previously led to believe that the series was coming to Netflix in October 2023. However, plans have since changed and the series will be releasing episodes week to week, during the Japanese broadcast.

An unhappy young woman from an abusive family is married off to a fearsome and chilly army commander. But the two learn more about each other, and love may have a chance.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Netflix Release Date: July 9th, 2023 | New Episodes: Sunday

There’s a huge amount of excitement for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Zom 100, and now there’s even more excitement as the anime adaptation is also coming to Netflix exclusively in the US. No Netflix jail awaits as episodes of the Zom 100 anime will be released weekly.

Overworked, and underpaid Tendou Akira finds a new lease on life when he realizes that the zombie apocalypse means he no longer has to go to work. Deciding to make the most of his newfound freedom, Tendou decides to create a bucket list of 100 things to do before becoming a zombie.

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in July 2023

New Episodes: 56 | New Seasons: 2

Netflix Release Date: July 1st, 2023

We’re predicting that the ‘multiple’ new seasons of One Piece will only take the story up to Thriller Bark. If we’re lucky we’ll see the addition of the Saboady Archipelago. This does mean between the filler season and Thriller Bark it will take the total number of episodes of One Piece on Netflix up to 381.

What anime are you excited to watch on Netflix in July 2023? Let us know in the comments below!