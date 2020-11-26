‘Queen Sono’ Season 2 Canceled at Netflix Reversing Initial Renewal

Queen Sono will not be returning for season 2 despite its initial renewal according to new reports. Here’s what we know.

The South African crime series made headlines when the first season released earlier in 2020 (February 28th to be exact) because it was the first full Netflix Original series from the continent. Created by Kagiso Lediga, the series followed a secret agent who deals with criminal operations. It was a slick production and although Netflix gave the swift renewals, no viewing statistics were revealed.

The series received a renewal exactly two months after its premiere. In a statement released by Netflix, they said: ” Kagiso Lediga and the Diprente team delivered a compelling story that resonated with our viewers and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Queen Sono in this coming season.”

The second season was supposed to resolve a number of cliffhangers and story arcs which were left unfinished from season 1 including Queen looking for the truth surrounding her past and quest for revenge.

The news of the sudden cancelation comes from South African outlet News24 which reports that due to “current trying times” the show’s renewal has been reversed.

Director and creator Kagiso Lediga said the show “could not be executed during these current trying times”.

In a statement to the outlet, Netflix said “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of Queen Sono,” adding that they were proud of what they achieved while promoting their upcoming lineup.

The first season filmed across multiple countries including South Africa, Lagos, Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania and the complications moving forward due to COVID-19 and the ambitions of season 2 meant that it wasn’t viable to do it again in the current climate.

It follows a string of titles that were either looking to come back for another season or were initially renewed but reversed. Notable titles that fall into the latter category include The Society season 2 and perhaps most notably, GLOW season 4.

Are you sad Queen Sono won’t be returning for season 2? Let us know in the comments.