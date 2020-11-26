‘Dash & Lily’ Season 2 Eyes Early 2021 Production Start

Dash & Lily will be starting up production on its next season in February 2021.

Officially, Dash & Lily has yet to be announced to be returning but as we’ve reported on numerous occasions it looks certain it will be returning which we’ll recap in just a second.

We first learned that season 2 of Dash & Lily was in “active development” back in September 2020 when we reported that it had been renewed alongside Away (which later got canceled) and Locke & Key season 3. It’s worth noting that being actively developed isn’t quite the same as being officially renewed rather just mapped out and planned before Netflix decides on its future.

As we covered in our big Dash & Lily season 2 preview, the series is ripe for expansion given the source material is based on. Add to that Shawn Levy, who serves as a producer has just renewed his output deal with Netflix it seemed inevitable for renewal and now that looks to be set in stone.

We’ve now learned, thanks to a new ProductionWeekly report that filming is currently being eyed to start in New York in February 2021. Beyond a filming date, no new information is present other than Joe Tracz continuing his role as showrunner.

Specifically, the production listing stats that season 2 is tentatively eying February 24th, 2020. It’s obviously worth noting that this date can be changed at a moment’s notice given many variables but particularly COVID-19 which is still causing havoc on productions globally.

The first season was filmed before COVID-19 with our intel saying it was filmed between October and December 2019.

