‘Ragnarok’ Season 3 Sets August 2023 Netflix Release Date

Set to conclude this summer is the third and final season of the Norweigen coming-of-age superhero series Ragnarok, which will bow out after being on our screens for three years. Here’s what you need to know.

First debuting on the service back in January 2020, Ragnarok has become one of the biggest series to ever come out of the Nordics for Netflix. It was swiftly renewed for a second season, debuting in May 2021.

The show was given a third season renewal in November 2021.

Article Continues Below...

SAM Productions is behind the show for Netflix, which has produced many top shows for the streamer, including Borgen, The Nurse, and The Chestnut Man.

Ragnarok, while having an audience around the globe, has mostly just been a success in its origin region, with the show having spent 35 days in the Netflix Norway top 10s according to FlixPatrol. Other top-performing countries for the series include Finland, Sweden, Germany, Austria, and Turkey.

Filming for the third and final season occurred throughout the Spring and Summer of 2022, with MoviesR reporting that production had been completed by early August.

We don’t yet have an official plot synopsis for season 3 of Ragnarok, but as the show’s name might suggest, we’re in for war and death. Magne’s fight against Jutul Industries will no doubt come to a dramatic conclusion, and we’ll have to see who Laurits ends up siding with.

Here’s your first look pictures for Ragnarok season 3:

When is the release date for Ragnarok Season 3?

The cast announced the release date for season 3 of Ragnarok on the Netflix Nordic account on June 15th

All six episodes of Ragnarok season 3 arrive on Netflix globally on August 24th, 2023.

Danu Sunth teases about the final season: “This season is about stepping into the spotlight. Lights. Camera. Action. Everybody’s going to know Iman’s name”.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, who plays Saxa teases that she can “spill so many secrets,” adding that “she’s back and better than ever, and there might just be a new man in her life.”

Herman Tømmeraas teases, “With Vidar gone, Fjor is the daddy now. But the corporate life has got nothing of him, but he’s got a new hobby now.” Tømmeraas has previously teased to DigitalSpy that season 3 will see things go to the “next level,” adding that he pleaded to be “brutal, and dark, and troubled, and sinister.”

can you keep a secret? pic.twitter.com/eKaOIsUnzY — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) June 15, 2023

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in August 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Ragnarok coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.