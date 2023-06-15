What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: June 15th, 2023

Happy Thursday and Black Mirror day to all those who celebrate. Here’s your first roundup of the week looking at what’s new on Netflix so far this week in the United States and what’s trending the Netflix top 10s.

Lots still to come throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. A slew of movies are hitting the service on June 16th, plus we’re getting all nine seasons of the hit series Suits. Don’t forget too, TUDUM takes place live on Saturday afternoon, which you can watch from either within Netflix or via social channels.

For those in the United Kingdom, we’ll have your roundup of what’s been added this week on Friday, but so far, you’ve seen the release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, all three seasons of Hannibal, and the most recent season of Rick and Morty.

Best New Movies and Series Added So Far This Week

Our Planet (Season 2)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-G

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: David Attenborough

Runtime: 403 min / 6h 43m

Awards: Won 2 Primetime Emmys. 5 wins & 21 nominations total

David Attenborough returns to narrate Netflix’s award-winning nature docu-series that will have you zooming around the world experiencing our planet from the perspective of critters of all shapes and sizes.

Interesting sidenote on Our Planet. The second season was initially scheduled to be added as a separate title within the Netflix library but last week, it was switched to be a traditional season 2 with both seasons now listed together.

Dunkirk (2017)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Mark Rylance

Writer: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

It’s been less than six months since Dunkirk was last part of your Netflix subscriptions but its quick readdition is more than welcome.

Set in May 1940, this retelling of the retreat of the British army from Northern France is told from three different perspectives.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, Dunkirk is easily one of the best war movies of the last decade (All Quiet on the Western Front is currently on pace to be the best for this decade).

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Returning after a four-year hiatus is the next batch of episodes for Black Mirror, the dystopian sci-fi series.

Here’s a rundown of the five new episodes that dropped today:

JOAN IS AWFUL – An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

LOCH HENRY – A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

BEYOND THE SEA – In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

MAZEY DAY – A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 12th to June 15th

3 New Movies Added Today

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Amy Schumer gets real about lasering her face, postpartum sex, her baby-naming disaster and chewable Viagra in this cheekily candid stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Amy Schumer gets real about lasering her face, postpartum sex, her baby-naming disaster and chewable Viagra in this cheekily candid stand-up special. Dunkirk (2017) – PG-13 – English – In May 1940, soldiers and civilians struggle by land, sea and air to evacuate the British army and their allies, Europe’s last hope, from Dunkirk.

– PG-13 – English – In May 1940, soldiers and civilians struggle by land, sea and air to evacuate the British army and their allies, Europe’s last hope, from Dunkirk. The Bad Family (2021) – TV-MA – Spanish – During his 48-hour leave from prison, Andrés meets his inseparable group of friends for a weekend of partying and reflection on freedom and identity.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Black Mirror (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity’s worst traits, greatest innovations and more.

– TV-MA – English – Twisted tales run wild in this mind-bending anthology series that reveals humanity’s worst traits, greatest innovations and more. Married at First Sight (Season 12) – TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet.

– TV-14 – English – In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet. Our Planet (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.

– TV-G – English – Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope. The Surrogacy (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – When a woman is coerced into surrogacy to save her father, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a woman is coerced into surrogacy to save her father, she becomes entangled with an affluent family who will protect their reputation at all costs. Tom and Jerry Tales (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English – Chaotic cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry are up to their old tricks — setting traps and causing trouble — in this reboot of the classic franchise.

– TV-Y – English – Chaotic cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry are up to their old tricks — setting traps and causing trouble — in this reboot of the classic franchise. When Missing Turns to Murder (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Using testimony from family and friends, this docuseries looks at cases in the UK where missing persons investigations took a turn for the worse.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix US for June 14th, 2023

Now let’s check in with what’s trending in the top 10s for June 14th. For the full global top 50 and other countries’ top 10s for today, check out our top 10 hub.