‘Rebel Ridge’ and ‘The Perfect Couple’ Have Superb Starts in Netflix Top 10s

Last week, our top 10 report was filled with mostly bad stories for Netflix movies and series, but this week, we’ve got a lot of positives, led by the launches of Rebel Ridge and The Perfect Couple. Here’s your Netflix top 10 report for the week ending September 8th.

Remember that you can sift through all of Netflix’s top 10s on Netflix’s own site or use our tool to drill down into each title’s performance over time, which incorporates data from a slew of other sources. You may also start seeing interactive versions of the charts below in the weeks and months. We just included one in our KAOS season 2 preview, for instance.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from September 2nd, 2024, to September 8th, 2024, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. Rebel Ridge has the higher ground in the charts.

The new film from Jeremy Saulnier had a surprising start, launching with 31.2M CVEs over its first three days, good enough to be the fourth-best launch of the year for a film released on a Friday.

That is surprising because the film had a troubled production, losing its lead after the shooting started and being plagued with a very long post-production phase. Ultimately, the result is above expectations, with a great critical reception and decent public reactions.

2. The Accident is no accident in the charts.

The Mexican hit series The Accident continues to climb high and, after 14 days, is now the best launch for a new international Netflix series released in 2024, with 24.5M CVEs.

It is also the second-best launch for any new series in Latin America, basically on par with the Colombian series Fake Profile.

That is the one bright spot in a summer of disappointing results for international series.

3. Under Paris is above basically every international Netflix films.

Under Paris just finished its first 91 days period of availability, the benchmark used by Netflix to set up its all-time Top 10 charts and the French film swam high, very high as it ended with 102.3M CVEs, just 0.7M CVEs shy of the record-holder Troll.

It is only the second international film to break the 100M CVEs mark during the first 91 days of availability, so we have just witnessed Netflix history. This film might stay there for years, even decades!

4. Selling Sunset gets a new dawn.

Season 8 of the reality TV show Selling Sunset was released last week. Following the disappointing numbers for the previous season’s launch, it could have spelled the end of the show, but season 8 rebounded, going from 2.3M CVEs to 3M CVEs in its first three days.

It is hard to pinpoint any reason why the series found a new lease on life. It would be interesting to know if the release of the video game adapted from the show last week played a part in that rebound but we might never know.

5. The Perfect Couple gets a perfect start in the charts.

Is Nicole Kidman the big Netflix star of 2024? That’s a question worth asking since on the heels of the success of A Family Affair with Joey King and Zac Efron, she is back with another Netflix hit, on the series side this time as a limited series, The Perfect Couple, opened with 20.3M CVEs in its first 4 days, the second best opening for a limited series in 2024, just behind Griselda.

That's all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.