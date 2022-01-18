‘Ring Shout’ KiKi Layne Monster Slaying Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

The Old Guard actress KiKi Layne is set to star in Netflix’s exciting new monster-slaying Original series Ring Shout. Filming is yet to begin, but the series is currently in active development, and we’ll be tracking all the latest production updates and casting news.

Rg Shout is an upcoming Netflix Original series written and directed by Kasi Lemons.

The production of the series is being handled by Skydance Pictures and will be co-produced by Marc Evans Productions and Matt Jackson Pictures.

Skydance Pictures has previously released a couple of series exclusively on Netflix including Altered Carbon and Grace and Frankie. Elsewhere, they’ve produced Reacher for Prime Video, Foundation for Apple, and Condor for Epix.

What is the plot of Ring Shout?

In the deep south of 1920s America, monsters, fueled by hate, occupy the bodies of those with deep hatred in their hearts, namely members of the Ku Klux Klan. Ready to fight is Maryse Boudreaux, the sword-wielding monster huntress. Fighting alongside her is a foul-mouthed sharpshooter and a former Harlem Hellfighter.

Who are the cast members of Ring Shout?

So far, the only confirmed cast member of Ring Shout is actress KiKi Layne, who previously starred in the superhero Original film The Old Guard. Layne is also known for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk, and most recently Amazon’s Coming 2 America.

Layne will be portraying the role of Maryse Boudreaux, a sword-wielding monster huntress with a traumatic childhood.

Yet to be cast are the roles of Sadie, a bad-mouthed rifle-wielding monster hunter. And, Chef, a former Harlem Hellfighter, freshly returned from the war who handles a trio of explosives.

What is the production status of Ring Shout?

Official Production Status: In-Development (Last Updated: 18/01/2022)

At the time of writing, Ring Shout is still currently in active development, and we have no confirmation on any filming dates or locations. It was first announced in late December 2020 but it would appear that casting is underway and filming is set to begin in 2022.

We suspect we will learn a lot more about the production schedule of Ring Shout once the remaining cast members are announced.

When is the Netflix release date for Ring Shout?

Given that filming hasn’t started, and we’re potentially several weeks or months away from any official start date, it’s hard to see Ring Shout arriving in 2022.

A more realistic release date for Ring Shout would be early 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Ring Shout on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!