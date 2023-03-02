‘Rock the Boat’ Netflix Comedy Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is lining up its comedy movie slate with another title teaming up with Rebel Wilson for the second time following 2022’s Senior Year. Here’s what we know so far about Rock the Boat.

First unveiled in October 2022, here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the plot of the comedy movie set on a cruise ship and helmed by Rebel Wilson:

“A female-driven comedy about four best friends from high school who were obsessed with a famous boy band back in the ’90s. When the band announces a reunion tour abroad a cruise ship, our four women reunite and try to recapture who they were and who they always wanted to be. As they sail among their fellow superfans, friendships will be test, alliances will be formed, and bad decisions will definitely be made… In other words, “ship just got real”.”

Luke Greenfield will be the movie’s director and has worked on several comedy feature films in the past, including The Right Hook, The Girl Next Door, and Let’s Be Cops.

When the movie was first revealed back in October, Greenfield posted on Instagram:

“And here we go! …Who wants to come with me on a cruise to beautiful Malta? We need Americans in the film! Any takers?”

The script for the movie was written initially by Jacob Meszaros and Zach Taylor, with later revisions by Sarah Rothschild, Luke Greenfield & Jason Benoit.

Producing the movie are Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Price, Mark Ross and Josie Liang. Cathy Sandrich Gelfond serves as the casting director.

Entertainment One (eOne) will serve as the production company behind the new Netflix Original title and the budget is a reported $30 million.

Who will star in Rock the Boat for Netflix?

So far, we’ve got word of three actors set to appear in Netflix’s Rock the Boat:

Rebel Wilson will star as one of two leads and is best known for Bridesmaids, Jojo Rabbit and Netflix’s Senior Year for Netflix which she both produced and starred in.

will star as one of two leads and is best known for Bridesmaids, Jojo Rabbit and Netflix’s Senior Year for Netflix which she both produced and starred in. Leslie Mann will also star in a leading role and is best known for comedy movies such as Knocked Up, This is 40, and The Other Woman.

What’s on Netflix can exclusively reveal that James Van Deer Beek has also been cast in the movie. The actor is best known for Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues. He’s expected to play one of the leads in the band known as 4PLAY.

When will Rock the Boat be in production?

We’re told that the movie will start filming in April 2023 and take place in Malta. The original report from Deadline revealed the movie was originally due to begin filming in January 2023.

Are you looking forward to Rock the Boat coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Netflix did not provide an official comment for this article.