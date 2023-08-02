Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Won’t Return for Season 3 at Netflix

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles has been one of the best new animated series to come to Netflix in recent years, but we’ve learned that after two seasons, the show will not return for a third.

Based on the popular Stan Sakai comics, the Netflix series first premiered in April 2022 and was given an upfront initial order of 20 episodes. They were ultimately released in two batches, with the first arriving on April 28th and the second batch dropping later in the year on September 1st.

Per Netflix, the series follows a “teenage rabbit eager to become a true samurai and teams up with his new warrior friends to protect their city from Yokai monsters, ninjas and evil aliens.”

Since the second season’s debut, the show’s future has been up in the air. It notably wasn’t included in any of the kid’s animation slate reveals we’ve seen throughout 2023, suggesting that it may have ended.

Now, a representative for Gaumont Television, one of the companies behind the show, confirmed the end of the show, telling us that it had “concluded” its run.

Reviews were mostly positive for the series, with people praising the voice acting and story, albeit there were some complaints about the animation itself.

The series holds a 61% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.5 on IMDb. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles also received a thumbs up by Common Sense Media with the site concluding the series, “Furry, futuristic samurai fun; plenty of positive messages.”

While the series never hit the Netflix global top 10 lists, the title did spend multiple weeks in some cases in various countries’ kids’ top 10s. In the United States, for instance, the series spent 19 days in the top 10s but only for the first season. The second season never featured, potentially indicating that viewership was the reason why we didn’t get any future episodes.

Are you disappointed that Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles won’t be returning for season 3 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.