When will Season 4 of ‘In The Dark’ be on Netflix?

In The Dark has returned for its fourth (and sadly final) season on The CW in June 2022 and will head to Netflix in the United States in September 2022. Here’s when season 4 of The CW’s In The Dark will be on Netflix.

Note: this is an ongoing article that will be updated when new information is available. It was first published in November 2021 and updated in August 2022.

Beginning in April 2019, the drama series is executive produced by Ben Stiller and stars Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, a woman who is blind and assists the police in finding out who killed her friend. However, the plot has evolved since the first and second seasons.

The series is highly regarded among the current roster of The CW show, with it carrying a 7.5/10 and very much bucks the trend of what you would expect from the network, so if you’ve written the show off because of where it comes from, don’t.

The series aired each April for the first two seasons but was pushed back for its third season opting for a summer release. Season 4 kicked off its final 13-episode run on June 6th with the final episode due to air on September 5th, 2022.

Filming for the fourth season didn’t begin until November 29th and wrapped up in May 2022.

Where is In The Dark streaming on Netflix?

Only Netflix in the United States receives new seasons of In The Dark.

The reason why Netflix US carries the show is simply down to the fact that Netflix had a comprehensive output deal with The CW up until mid-2019. Given In The Dark premiered in early 2019, it is part of this deal.

The deal will see the show come to Netflix in full (ie the show’s lifetime) and then remain on Netflix for five years before departing.

As to whether more regions of Netflix will pick up the show is unknown, it remains unsold in most regions so it is a possibility.

When will In The Dark season 4 be on Netflix?

Now we have the final episode air date, we could accurately predict when the show will head to Netflix. We predicted that In The Dark season 4 to be on Netflix US between September and November 2022.

Thanks to the September 2022 release schedule announcements, we know that In The Dark season 4 is due to arrive on Netflix in full on September 13th, 2022.

When will In The Dark leave Netflix?

We’ll have a full article on this in the near future but In The Dark should stay on Netflix 5 years after season 4 gets added.

That means we won’t see the show depart until 2027.

Are you looking forward to watching In The Dark season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.