‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Season 2 Arriving on Netflix in July 2023

Netflix in select regions are currently carrying parts 1 and 2 of the Israeli drama series The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem originally released as parts 1 and 2. Now combined into a single season, a second season is around the corner with it set to arrive in July 2023. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’re not familiar, the Israeli drama show is set in the early 1900s. It revolves around a housecleaner called Rosa who weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with the eldest daughter Luna for decades.

Although labeled a Netflix Original, the series is owned and broadcast in Israel on Yes (specifically Yes Drama).

Netflix released season 1 of the show in two parts. The first part was added in May 2022, consisting of 10 episodes. A further 10 episodes were added in July 2022. According to NewonNetflix.info, those two parts were combined/merged into a single season in January 2023. Netflix doesn’t carry the show in the same format as Israeli television. Over there, season 1 consisted of 44 episodes which Netflix chopped and changed into 20 episodes.

The show was added to Netflix in a handful of regions in 2022 and more throughout 2023. According to Unogs, at least 13 (only nine carried it in 2022) countries are showing the series, including:

Netflix United States

Netflix Canada (added in early 2023)

Netflix Australia

Netflix United Kingdom

South Africa

Portugal

France

Poland

The Netherlands

Switzerland

Spain

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem will return for Season 2

Ahead of time, we knew that The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem would return for a second season.

The renewal announcement came at EAST Tel Aviv in December 2021 but was reaffirmed by Variety in 2022. Filming on the second season began in June 2022 and, according to some reports, will air in Israel as soon as late 2022. Other reports suggest that filming may have suffered setbacks after one of the main stars of the series pulled out of filming.

26 episodes eventually went onto air on Yes Drama between January 23rd, 2023, and March 21st, 2023.

Netflix has now confirmed that most regions listed above will receive all of season 2 (it’s unclear how many episodes will actually launch) on July 14th, 2023. You can find Netflix’s full US release schedule for July 2023 here.

Are you looking forward to more Beauty Queen of Jerusalem episodes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.