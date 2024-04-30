Shane Gillis Comedy Series ‘Tires’ Sets May 2024 Netflix Release Date

After his first stand-up special on the streamer, Netflix has expanded its relationship with comedian Shane Gillis by ordering a new series called Tires that will be released in May 2024.

Tires is an older Gillis project that has been given a new life with the acquisition by Netflix. The series is created, written, and produced by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever. McKeever will also direct all the episodes.

The news of the acquisition comes days after Gillis just reappeared on SNL (and bombed, according to most critics) after being fired from the long-running NBC show just five days after being hired back in 2019 due to ethnic slurs used in a podcast. Since then, Gillis has rocketed in popularity, best known for his stand-up, Trump impressions, and the ability to go viral on the likes of TikTok.

Tires is the second production from Gillis and McKeever’s production company, Dad Sick Productions, after Gillis’ stand-up special Beautiful Dogs. After Tires, Netflix has ordered another stand-up special by Gillis that is expected to be released either this year or next.

Brandon James is an executive producer for Rough House; Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick are executive producers for AGI Entertainment Media & Management.

It has been confirmed that Tires will debut on Netflix globally on May 23, 2024.

Netflix dropped the first clip for the series in late April 2024.

What’s the plot of Tires?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Tires:

Tires revolves around Will, the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain, attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane.

The pilot episode for Tires (then called Tires, etc.) has been available since 2019 on Vimeo (see embedded below). It’s unclear whether it has been reshot for Netflix or will remain as is. You can watch it here:

Who is cast in Tires?

Netflix’s Tires will star Steve Gerben as the aforementioned Will and Shane Gillis as his cousin Shane.

Tires also stars Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by comedian Andrew Schulz.

How many episodes will be in Tires?

Netflix’s Tires will have six episodes in total. Their length is not yet confirmed, but considering this is a comedy series, it could range from 10 to 25 minutes.

Are you excited to watch Tires on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.