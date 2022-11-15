‘Sky Rojo’ Third and Final Season Coming to Netflix in January 2023

Both seasons of Sky Rojo were released on Netflix in 2021, so the gap between the second and third season feels even longer. However, the wait will soon come to a conclusive end when the third and final season of Álex Pina’s “Latin pulp” Sky Rojo arrives in January 2023.

After the worldwide success of his previous series, La casa de Papel better known to English audiences as Money Heist, Álex Pina signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix. The deal confirmed that Netflix would receive the remainder of Money Heist exclusively, and two further projects would be developed, White Lines and Sky Rojo.

The first two seasons of Sky Rojo were released in March and July 2021. While the series didn’t receive the same level of fanfare as Money Heist did, it still earned a loyal fan following regardless. Only a month after the release of the second season, renewal was confirmed for season 3.

Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo, their pimp from Las Novias Club and his henchmen, Moises and Christian.

When is Sky Rojo season 3 coming to Netflix?

Fans won’t have much longer to wait for the third and final season. On Friday, January 13th, 2023 the final season of Sky Rojo arrives on Netflix.

All the remaining episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Which cast members are returning in Sky Rojo season 3?

The following cast members will be returning for the final season of Sko Rojo:

Verónica Sánchez as Coral

Lali Espósito as Wendy

Yany Prado as Gina

Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Moisés

Asier Etxeandia as Romeo

What to expect from the final season of Sky Rojo?

While Gina, Wendy, and Coral were able to escape from Romeo, after stealing 4 million euros from him, they aren’t out of danger just yet. The trio was able to escape to Madeira. However, they are unaware that Romeo uses the port for his business. This means some of the locals will be allied with Romeo and will assist him in capturing the girls. The girls won’t be hard to miss either, newly arrived millionaires, one pregnant, and one missing an eye, stand out like a sore thumb.

Romeo has also manipulated the situation with Moisés. After murdering Moisés’ mother, and torturing his brother Christian, Romeo was successful in pinning the blame on Gina, Wendy, and Coral. With nothing but vengeance on his mind, Moisés is determined to capture the trio and enact his justice.

The trio now have enough money to lead a new life, but with Romeo and Moisés in search of them, it won’t be long before they come into conflict once again.

