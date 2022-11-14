What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 14th, 2022

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix (in the United States) for November 14th, where we’ll be recapping today’s new additions plus the new titles that hit the service over the weekend. We’ll also see what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s for November 14th, 2022.

Lots to look forward to on Netflix this week. You’ve got the new season of Dead to Me, the debut of 1899, and, of course, Jason Momoa’s new movie, Slumberland.

Today is your last day to watch the Netflix Original series The Yard which departs in full tomorrow. We’ll also see reality series America’s Next Top Model and Survivor depart the service.

Best New Releases on Netflix for November 14th, 2022

Where The Crawdads Sing (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Olivia Newman

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson

Writer: Delia Owens, Lucy Alibar

Runtime: 125 min / 2h 5m

Coming to Netflix as part of the Sony first window deal on Saturday (which we first reported on at the end of October) was Where The Crawdads Sing, the new romantic drama adaptation that released theatrically in the summer.

The movie was a “controversial” release, according to many with the most pointing towards the huge gap in opinion between audiences and critics. RottenTomatoes places the movie at just 35% with critics while it has a 97% with audiences.

Since its addition on Saturday, it’s rocketed up the Netflix US charts beating out any competition from Netflix’s lineup of Original movies.

Stutz (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jonah Hill

Cast: Jonah Hill, Phil Stutz

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

Directed and featuring the Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill, this movie documentary is about a renowned psychiatrist probing the mind of Hill by exploring his early life experiences and thus giving you a unique insight into Dr. Stutz’s Tools for life to get real, get personal, and get better.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix (November 12-14)

4 New Movies Added

11:11 (2022) – TV-14 – Arabic – When a troubled lawyer attempts suicide in his car, the stray bullet triggers a series of events intertwining the lives of three strangers.

– TV-14 – Arabic – When a troubled lawyer attempts suicide in his car, the stray bullet triggers a series of events intertwining the lives of three strangers. Stutz (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy.

– R – English – In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy. The Order of Myths (2008) – TV-14 – English – Dating back to the 1700s, Mobile, Alabama’s Mardi Gras celebration is the oldest in the country — and it’s still going strong today.

– TV-14 – English – Dating back to the 1700s, Mobile, Alabama’s Mardi Gras celebration is the oldest in the country — and it’s still going strong today. Where The Crawdads Sing (2022) – PG-13 – English – A woman who grew up alone in the wild North Carolina marshes becomes a suspect in the murder of a well-to-do young man from the nearby town.

1 New TV Series Added

Teletubbies (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series.

Top 10s on Netflix for November 14th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 The Crown Where the Crawdads Sing The Bad Guys 2 Love is Blind Falling for Christmas Minions & More 2 3 Ancient Apocalypse The Bad Guys Hotel Transylvania 2 4 Manifest Enola Holmes 2 Little Angel 5 Warrior Nun Capturing the Killer Nurse Down to Earth with Zac Efron 6 From Scratch Lost Bullet 2 Sing 2 7 The Watcher Minions & More 2 CoComelon 8 Inside Man Hotel Transylvania 2 The Little Rascals 9 The Great British Bake Off Captain Phillips Family Reunion 10 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities The Good Nurse Gabby’s Dollhouse

