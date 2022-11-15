How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ in UK Cinemas

Described as a “special preview event”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be showcased in cinemas across the United Kingdom from November 23rd through November 29th. If you want to see a full list of which cinema chains will be showing the movie and the full list of cinemas, you’ve come to the right place.
As you may have heard, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be the closest Netflix has ever come to a traditional theatrical release and will also be the first play at all major UK cinema chains.
Dubbed a preview event, the movie will premiere in cinemas over thanksgiving week (an event not observed in the UK) worldwide.
What cinema chains are showing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the UK?
Almost all chains in the United Kingdom will be carrying Glass Onion, but it’s worth noting that not all sites within a chain will carry the movie. For example, we’re based out of Norwich, and ODEON nor Vue is showing the movie here.
Chains carrying the movie include:
- Vue
- Curzon
- ODEON
- Cineworld
- Showcase
- The Light Cinema
- Picturehouse
- Everyman
- IMC
Based on our research, over 100 cinemas in the United Kingdom will carry the movie in total so let’s break down which ones will be by alphabetical order:
|Cinema Name
|Location
|Abbeygate Cinema
|Hatter Street, Bury St. Edmunds
|Barbican Centre
|Silk Street, London
|Broadway Cinema – Nottingham
|14-18 Broad Street, Nottingham
|Brunswick Moviebowl
|Brunswick Lane, Derry
|Century Cinemas – Letterkenny
|Leckview Lane Pearse Road, Letterkenny
|Cineworld – Dublin
|Parnell Street, Dublin 6W
|Cineworld Cinema – Aberdeen Union Square
|26 First Level Mall, Union Square, Guild Square, Aberdeen
|Cineworld Cinema – Basildon & IMAX
|Festival Leisure Park, Basildon
|Cineworld Cinema – Birmingham Broad Street
|181 Broad Street, Birmingham
|Cineworld Cinema – Braintree
|Freeport Leisure, Braintree
|Cineworld Cinema – Cardiff
|Mary Ann Street, Cardiff
|Cineworld Cinema – Cheltenham
|The Brewery – Oxford Passage – St. Margaret’s Road, Cheltenham
|Cineworld Cinema – Crawley
|Unit 1 – Crawley Leisure Park, Crawley
|Cineworld Cinema – Edinburgh
|130/3 Dundee Street, Edinburgh
|Cineworld Cinema – Glasgow Renfrew Street
|7 Renfrew Street, Glasgow
|Cineworld Cinema – Greenwich
|The O2, London
|Cineworld Cinema – Milton Keynes
|Xscape, Milton Keynes
|Cineworld Cinema – Sheffield
|Valley Centertainment, Sheffield
|Cineworld Cinema – Stevenage
|Stevenage Leisure Park, Stevenage
|Cineworld Cinema – Wandsworth
|Southside Shopping Centre, London
|Cineworld Hemel Hempstead
|Jarman Square – Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead
|Cineworld Leicester Square
|Leicester Square, London
|Connaught Theatre
|Union Place, Worthing
|Curzon Canterbury Riverside
|The Riverside Unit 9, Canterbury
|Curzon Hoxton
|55 Pitfield Street, London
|Curzon Mayfair
|38 Curzon Street, London
|Curzon Oxford
|Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford
|Curzon Soho
|99 Shaftesbury Avenue, London
|Curzon Wimbledon
|23 The Broadway – Merton, Wimbledon
|Empire – Ipswich
|Buttermarket Shopping Centre, Ipswich
|Everyman Barnet
|Great North Road, Barnet
|Everyman Bristol
|Whiteladies Road, Bristol
|Everyman Cardiff
|Mermaid Quay, Cardiff
|Everyman Chelmsford
|131 Bond Street, Chelmsford
|Everyman Edinburgh
|St James Quarter, Edinburgh
|Everyman Esher
|22 High Street, Esher
|Everyman Harrogate
|Westgate House, Harrogate
|Everyman King’s Cross
|14-18 Handyside Street, London
|Everyman Leeds
|Level 4 – Trinity Leeds – Albion Street, Leeds
|Everyman Muswell Hill
|Fortis Green Road, London
|Genesis Cinema
|93-95 Mile End Road, London
|Glasgow Film Theatre
|12 Rose Street, Glasgow
|IMC – Dun Laoghaire
|Bloomfield’s Shopping Centre, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
|IMC – Kilkenny Barrack Street
|Barack Street, Kilkenny
|IMC – Santry
|Omni Park, Santry
|IMC – Savoy Cinema
|17 Upper O’Connell Street, Dublin 6W
|Light Cinema Banbury
|Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury
|Movies @ Dundrum
|Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 6W
|Movies @ Swords
|Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords
|Movies @ TheSquare
|The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght
|Northampton Filmhouse
|Off Derngate, Northampton
|ODEON Bath
|Kingsmead Leisure Complex, Bath
|ODEON Blanchardstown
|Blanchardstown Shopping Center, Blanchardstown
|ODEON Bournemouth BH2
|Exeter Crescent, Bournemouth
|ODEON Brighton
|Kingswest, Brighton
|ODEON Broadway Plaza
|220 Ladywood Middleway, Birmingham
|ODEON Chatham & IMAX
|Dickens World – Leviathon Way, Chatham
|ODEON Coolock
|84 Malahide Road, Coolock
|ODEON Epsom
|14B – 18 Upper High Street, Epsom
|ODEON Glasgow Springfield Quay
|Springfield Quay, Glasgow
|ODEON Guildford
|Bedford Road, Guildford
|ODEON Kingston Upon Thames
|Clarence Street, Kingston Upon Thames
|ODEON Liverpool ONE
|14 Paradise Street, Liverpool
|ODEON Luxe West End
|40 Leicester Square, London
|ODEON Metrocentre
|Metrocentre, Gateshead
|ODEON Milton Keynes Stadium & IMAX
|12 Stadium Way West, Milton Keynes
|ODEON Tunbridge Wells
|Knights Park Leisure Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells
|ODEON Warrington
|100 Westbrook Centre, Warrington
|ODEON Wimbledon
|The Piazza, Wimbledon
|Olympic Studios
|117-123 Church Road, London
|Omniplex – Dublin – Rathmines
|Rathmines Road, Dublin 6W
|Omniplex – Dundonald
|Old Dundonald Road, Belfast
|Parkway Cinemas – Beverley
|Flemingate Leisure Centre, Beverley
|Picturehouse – Clapham Picturehouse, London
|76 Venn Street, London
|Picturehouse – Duke of York’s, Brighton
|Preston Circus, Brighton
|Picturehouse – Fulham Road Picturehouse, London
|142 Fulham Road, London
|Picturehouse – Greenwich Picturehouse, London
|180 Greenwich High Road, London
|Picturehouse – Picturehouse Central, London
|13 Coventry Street, London
|Premiere Cinemas – Romford
|Mercury Mall – Mercury Gardens, Romford
|Queens Film Theatre
|20 University Square, Belfast
|Rex Cinema Wilmslow
|23 Alderley Road, Wilmslow
|Rio Cinema
|107 Kingsland High Street, London
|Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw
|Heol-Yr-Odyn – Park Nantgarw, Nr Pontypridd
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater – Plaza, Bluewater
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Bristol
|Glass House, Bristol
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Coventry
|Gielgud Way, Coventry
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds
|Gelderd Road, Batley
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Leicester
|7 High Cross Road, Leicester
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Nottingham
|Redfield Way, Nottingham
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough
|Mallory Road, Peterborough
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading
|Loddon Bridge – Reading Road, Wokingham
|Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton
|Level 4, Southampton
|The Light Cinema Addlestone
|Station Road, Addlestone
|The Light Cinema Cambridge
|Cambridge Leisure Park, Cambridge
|The Light Cinema Sheffield
|The Moor, Sheffield
|The Light Cinema Stockport
|Redrock – Bridgefield Street, Stockport
|The Showroom
|15 Paternoster Row, Sheffield
|The Stella Theatre – Rathmines
|209 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin
|Tyneside Cinema
|10 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Vue – Basingstoke Festival Place
|Festival Place – New Market Square, Basingstoke
|Vue – Bristol Cribbs Causeway
|Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
|Vue – Cheshire Oaks & IMAX
|Coliseum Way, Chesire Oaks Outlet Village, South Wirral
|Vue – Dublin
|Liffey Valley Shopping Center, Dublin 22
|Vue – Edinburgh
|Omni Leisure Building – Greenside Place, Edinburgh
|Vue – Exeter
|Summerland Gate, Exeter
|Vue – Finchley Road / 02 Centre
|02 Centre – Finchley Road, London
|Vue – Islington
|36 Parkfield Street, London
|Vue – Leeds The Light
|No. 22 – The Light, Leeds
|Vue – Plymouth
|Barbican Leisure Park, Plymouth
|Vue – Portsmouth
|Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
|Vue – West End
|3 Cranbourn Street, London
|Vue – Westfield
|Ariel Way – Westfield Shopping Centre, London
|Vue – Westfield Stratford City
|2 Stratford Place, London
|Vue – York
|Stirling Road, York
If you want to visit the official UK Glass Onion site for more information on times, prices, etc, Netflix has a special page set up, but it won’t be active beyond November 29th.
If you don’t want to watch the movie in a cinema, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available on Netflix globally on December 23rd, 2022.
Will you be checking out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in cinemas in the UK or wait for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments.