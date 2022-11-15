HomeNetflix NewsHow to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ in UK Cinemas

How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ in UK Cinemas

glass onion a knives out mystery uk cinemas

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Picture: Netflix

Described as a “special preview event”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be showcased in cinemas across the United Kingdom from November 23rd through November 29th. If you want to see a full list of which cinema chains will be showing the movie and the full list of cinemas, you’ve come to the right place. 

As you may have heard, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be the closest Netflix has ever come to a traditional theatrical release and will also be the first play at all major UK cinema chains.

Dubbed a preview event, the movie will premiere in cinemas over thanksgiving week (an event not observed in the UK) worldwide.

What cinema chains are showing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the UK?

Almost all chains in the United Kingdom will be carrying Glass Onion, but it’s worth noting that not all sites within a chain will carry the movie. For example, we’re based out of Norwich, and ODEON nor Vue is showing the movie here.

Chains carrying the movie include:

  • Vue
  • Curzon
  • ODEON
  • Cineworld
  • Showcase
  • The Light Cinema
  • Picturehouse
  • Everyman
  • IMC

Based on our research, over 100 cinemas in the United Kingdom will carry the movie in total so let’s break down which ones will be by alphabetical order:

Cinema Name Location
Abbeygate Cinema Hatter Street, Bury St. Edmunds
Barbican Centre Silk Street, London
Broadway Cinema – Nottingham 14-18 Broad Street, Nottingham
Brunswick Moviebowl Brunswick Lane, Derry
Century Cinemas – Letterkenny Leckview Lane Pearse Road, Letterkenny
Cineworld – Dublin Parnell Street, Dublin 6W
Cineworld Cinema – Aberdeen Union Square 26 First Level Mall, Union Square, Guild Square, Aberdeen
Cineworld Cinema – Basildon & IMAX Festival Leisure Park, Basildon
Cineworld Cinema – Birmingham Broad Street 181 Broad Street, Birmingham
Cineworld Cinema – Braintree Freeport Leisure, Braintree
Cineworld Cinema – Cardiff Mary Ann Street, Cardiff
Cineworld Cinema – Cheltenham The Brewery – Oxford Passage – St. Margaret’s Road, Cheltenham
Cineworld Cinema – Crawley Unit 1 – Crawley Leisure Park, Crawley
Cineworld Cinema – Edinburgh 130/3 Dundee Street, Edinburgh
Cineworld Cinema – Glasgow Renfrew Street 7 Renfrew Street, Glasgow
Cineworld Cinema – Greenwich The O2, London
Cineworld Cinema – Milton Keynes Xscape, Milton Keynes
Cineworld Cinema – Sheffield Valley Centertainment, Sheffield
Cineworld Cinema – Stevenage Stevenage Leisure Park, Stevenage
Cineworld Cinema – Wandsworth Southside Shopping Centre, London
Cineworld Hemel Hempstead Jarman Square – Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead
Cineworld Leicester Square Leicester Square, London
Connaught Theatre Union Place, Worthing
Curzon Canterbury Riverside The Riverside Unit 9, Canterbury
Curzon Hoxton 55 Pitfield Street, London
Curzon Mayfair 38 Curzon Street, London
Curzon Oxford Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford
Curzon Soho 99 Shaftesbury Avenue, London
Curzon Wimbledon 23 The Broadway – Merton, Wimbledon
Empire – Ipswich Buttermarket Shopping Centre, Ipswich
Everyman Barnet Great North Road, Barnet
Everyman Bristol Whiteladies Road, Bristol
Everyman Cardiff Mermaid Quay, Cardiff
Everyman Chelmsford 131 Bond Street, Chelmsford
Everyman Edinburgh St James Quarter, Edinburgh
Everyman Esher 22 High Street, Esher
Everyman Harrogate Westgate House, Harrogate
Everyman King’s Cross 14-18 Handyside Street, London
Everyman Leeds Level 4 – Trinity Leeds – Albion Street, Leeds
Everyman Muswell Hill Fortis Green Road, London
Genesis Cinema 93-95 Mile End Road, London
Glasgow Film Theatre 12 Rose Street, Glasgow
IMC – Dun Laoghaire Bloomfield’s Shopping Centre, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
IMC – Kilkenny Barrack Street Barack Street, Kilkenny
IMC – Santry Omni Park, Santry
IMC – Savoy Cinema 17 Upper O’Connell Street, Dublin 6W
Light Cinema Banbury Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury
Movies @ Dundrum Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 6W
Movies @ Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords
Movies @ TheSquare The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght
Northampton Filmhouse Off Derngate, Northampton
ODEON Bath Kingsmead Leisure Complex, Bath
ODEON Blanchardstown Blanchardstown Shopping Center, Blanchardstown
ODEON Bournemouth BH2 Exeter Crescent, Bournemouth
ODEON Brighton Kingswest, Brighton
ODEON Broadway Plaza 220 Ladywood Middleway, Birmingham
ODEON Chatham & IMAX Dickens World – Leviathon Way, Chatham
ODEON Coolock 84 Malahide Road, Coolock
ODEON Epsom 14B – 18 Upper High Street, Epsom
ODEON Glasgow Springfield Quay Springfield Quay, Glasgow
ODEON Guildford Bedford Road, Guildford
ODEON Kingston Upon Thames Clarence Street, Kingston Upon Thames
ODEON Liverpool ONE 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool
ODEON Luxe West End 40 Leicester Square, London
ODEON Metrocentre Metrocentre, Gateshead
ODEON Milton Keynes Stadium & IMAX 12 Stadium Way West, Milton Keynes
ODEON Tunbridge Wells Knights Park Leisure Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells
ODEON Warrington 100 Westbrook Centre, Warrington
ODEON Wimbledon The Piazza, Wimbledon
Olympic Studios 117-123 Church Road, London
Omniplex – Dublin – Rathmines Rathmines Road, Dublin 6W
Omniplex – Dundonald Old Dundonald Road, Belfast
Parkway Cinemas – Beverley Flemingate Leisure Centre, Beverley
Picturehouse – Clapham Picturehouse, London 76 Venn Street, London
Picturehouse – Duke of York’s, Brighton Preston Circus, Brighton
Picturehouse – Fulham Road Picturehouse, London 142 Fulham Road, London
Picturehouse – Greenwich Picturehouse, London 180 Greenwich High Road, London
Picturehouse – Picturehouse Central, London 13 Coventry Street, London
Premiere Cinemas – Romford Mercury Mall – Mercury Gardens, Romford
Queens Film Theatre 20 University Square, Belfast
Rex Cinema Wilmslow 23 Alderley Road, Wilmslow
Rio Cinema 107 Kingsland High Street, London
Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw Heol-Yr-Odyn – Park Nantgarw, Nr Pontypridd
Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater – Plaza, Bluewater
Showcase Cinema de Lux Bristol Glass House, Bristol
Showcase Cinema de Lux Coventry Gielgud Way, Coventry
Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds Gelderd Road, Batley
Showcase Cinema de Lux Leicester 7 High Cross Road, Leicester
Showcase Cinema de Lux Nottingham Redfield Way, Nottingham
Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough Mallory Road, Peterborough
Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading Loddon Bridge – Reading Road, Wokingham
Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton Level 4, Southampton
The Light Cinema Addlestone Station Road, Addlestone
The Light Cinema Cambridge Cambridge Leisure Park, Cambridge
The Light Cinema Sheffield The Moor, Sheffield
The Light Cinema Stockport Redrock – Bridgefield Street, Stockport
The Showroom 15 Paternoster Row, Sheffield
The Stella Theatre – Rathmines 209 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin
Tyneside Cinema 10 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Vue – Basingstoke Festival Place Festival Place – New Market Square, Basingstoke
Vue – Bristol Cribbs Causeway Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
Vue – Cheshire Oaks & IMAX Coliseum Way, Chesire Oaks Outlet Village, South Wirral
Vue – Dublin Liffey Valley Shopping Center, Dublin 22
Vue – Edinburgh Omni Leisure Building – Greenside Place, Edinburgh
Vue – Exeter Summerland Gate, Exeter
Vue – Finchley Road / 02 Centre 02 Centre – Finchley Road, London
Vue – Islington 36 Parkfield Street, London
Vue – Leeds The Light No. 22 – The Light, Leeds
Vue – Plymouth Barbican Leisure Park, Plymouth
Vue – Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Vue – West End 3 Cranbourn Street, London
Vue – Westfield Ariel Way – Westfield Shopping Centre, London
Vue – Westfield Stratford City 2 Stratford Place, London
Vue – York Stirling Road, York

If you want to visit the official UK Glass Onion site for more information on times, prices, etc, Netflix has a special page set up, but it won’t be active beyond November 29th.

If you don’t want to watch the movie in a cinema, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available on Netflix globally on December 23rd, 2022.

Will you be checking out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in cinemas in the UK or wait for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments.

