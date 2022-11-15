How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ in UK Cinemas

Described as a “special preview event”, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be showcased in cinemas across the United Kingdom from November 23rd through November 29th. If you want to see a full list of which cinema chains will be showing the movie and the full list of cinemas, you’ve come to the right place.

As you may have heard, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be the closest Netflix has ever come to a traditional theatrical release and will also be the first play at all major UK cinema chains.

Dubbed a preview event, the movie will premiere in cinemas over thanksgiving week (an event not observed in the UK) worldwide.

What cinema chains are showing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the UK?

Almost all chains in the United Kingdom will be carrying Glass Onion, but it’s worth noting that not all sites within a chain will carry the movie. For example, we’re based out of Norwich, and ODEON nor Vue is showing the movie here.

Chains carrying the movie include:

Vue

Curzon

ODEON

Cineworld

Showcase

The Light Cinema

Picturehouse

Everyman

IMC

Based on our research, over 100 cinemas in the United Kingdom will carry the movie in total so let’s break down which ones will be by alphabetical order:

Cinema Name Location Abbeygate Cinema Hatter Street, Bury St. Edmunds Barbican Centre Silk Street, London Broadway Cinema – Nottingham 14-18 Broad Street, Nottingham Brunswick Moviebowl Brunswick Lane, Derry Century Cinemas – Letterkenny Leckview Lane Pearse Road, Letterkenny Cineworld – Dublin Parnell Street, Dublin 6W Cineworld Cinema – Aberdeen Union Square 26 First Level Mall, Union Square, Guild Square, Aberdeen Cineworld Cinema – Basildon & IMAX Festival Leisure Park, Basildon Cineworld Cinema – Birmingham Broad Street 181 Broad Street, Birmingham Cineworld Cinema – Braintree Freeport Leisure, Braintree Cineworld Cinema – Cardiff Mary Ann Street, Cardiff Cineworld Cinema – Cheltenham The Brewery – Oxford Passage – St. Margaret’s Road, Cheltenham Cineworld Cinema – Crawley Unit 1 – Crawley Leisure Park, Crawley Cineworld Cinema – Edinburgh 130/3 Dundee Street, Edinburgh Cineworld Cinema – Glasgow Renfrew Street 7 Renfrew Street, Glasgow Cineworld Cinema – Greenwich The O2, London Cineworld Cinema – Milton Keynes Xscape, Milton Keynes Cineworld Cinema – Sheffield Valley Centertainment, Sheffield Cineworld Cinema – Stevenage Stevenage Leisure Park, Stevenage Cineworld Cinema – Wandsworth Southside Shopping Centre, London Cineworld Hemel Hempstead Jarman Square – Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead Cineworld Leicester Square Leicester Square, London Connaught Theatre Union Place, Worthing Curzon Canterbury Riverside The Riverside Unit 9, Canterbury Curzon Hoxton 55 Pitfield Street, London Curzon Mayfair 38 Curzon Street, London Curzon Oxford Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford Curzon Soho 99 Shaftesbury Avenue, London Curzon Wimbledon 23 The Broadway – Merton, Wimbledon Empire – Ipswich Buttermarket Shopping Centre, Ipswich Everyman Barnet Great North Road, Barnet Everyman Bristol Whiteladies Road, Bristol Everyman Cardiff Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Everyman Chelmsford 131 Bond Street, Chelmsford Everyman Edinburgh St James Quarter, Edinburgh Everyman Esher 22 High Street, Esher Everyman Harrogate Westgate House, Harrogate Everyman King’s Cross 14-18 Handyside Street, London Everyman Leeds Level 4 – Trinity Leeds – Albion Street, Leeds Everyman Muswell Hill Fortis Green Road, London Genesis Cinema 93-95 Mile End Road, London Glasgow Film Theatre 12 Rose Street, Glasgow IMC – Dun Laoghaire Bloomfield’s Shopping Centre, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown IMC – Kilkenny Barrack Street Barack Street, Kilkenny IMC – Santry Omni Park, Santry IMC – Savoy Cinema 17 Upper O’Connell Street, Dublin 6W Light Cinema Banbury Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury Movies @ Dundrum Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 6W Movies @ Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords Movies @ TheSquare The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght Northampton Filmhouse Off Derngate, Northampton ODEON Bath Kingsmead Leisure Complex, Bath ODEON Blanchardstown Blanchardstown Shopping Center, Blanchardstown ODEON Bournemouth BH2 Exeter Crescent, Bournemouth ODEON Brighton Kingswest, Brighton ODEON Broadway Plaza 220 Ladywood Middleway, Birmingham ODEON Chatham & IMAX Dickens World – Leviathon Way, Chatham ODEON Coolock 84 Malahide Road, Coolock ODEON Epsom 14B – 18 Upper High Street, Epsom ODEON Glasgow Springfield Quay Springfield Quay, Glasgow ODEON Guildford Bedford Road, Guildford ODEON Kingston Upon Thames Clarence Street, Kingston Upon Thames ODEON Liverpool ONE 14 Paradise Street, Liverpool ODEON Luxe West End 40 Leicester Square, London ODEON Metrocentre Metrocentre, Gateshead ODEON Milton Keynes Stadium & IMAX 12 Stadium Way West, Milton Keynes ODEON Tunbridge Wells Knights Park Leisure Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells ODEON Warrington 100 Westbrook Centre, Warrington ODEON Wimbledon The Piazza, Wimbledon Olympic Studios 117-123 Church Road, London Omniplex – Dublin – Rathmines Rathmines Road, Dublin 6W Omniplex – Dundonald Old Dundonald Road, Belfast Parkway Cinemas – Beverley Flemingate Leisure Centre, Beverley Picturehouse – Clapham Picturehouse, London 76 Venn Street, London Picturehouse – Duke of York’s, Brighton Preston Circus, Brighton Picturehouse – Fulham Road Picturehouse, London 142 Fulham Road, London Picturehouse – Greenwich Picturehouse, London 180 Greenwich High Road, London Picturehouse – Picturehouse Central, London 13 Coventry Street, London Premiere Cinemas – Romford Mercury Mall – Mercury Gardens, Romford Queens Film Theatre 20 University Square, Belfast Rex Cinema Wilmslow 23 Alderley Road, Wilmslow Rio Cinema 107 Kingsland High Street, London Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw Heol-Yr-Odyn – Park Nantgarw, Nr Pontypridd Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater – Plaza, Bluewater Showcase Cinema de Lux Bristol Glass House, Bristol Showcase Cinema de Lux Coventry Gielgud Way, Coventry Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds Gelderd Road, Batley Showcase Cinema de Lux Leicester 7 High Cross Road, Leicester Showcase Cinema de Lux Nottingham Redfield Way, Nottingham Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough Mallory Road, Peterborough Showcase Cinema de Lux Reading Loddon Bridge – Reading Road, Wokingham Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton Level 4, Southampton The Light Cinema Addlestone Station Road, Addlestone The Light Cinema Cambridge Cambridge Leisure Park, Cambridge The Light Cinema Sheffield The Moor, Sheffield The Light Cinema Stockport Redrock – Bridgefield Street, Stockport The Showroom 15 Paternoster Row, Sheffield The Stella Theatre – Rathmines 209 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin Tyneside Cinema 10 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne Vue – Basingstoke Festival Place Festival Place – New Market Square, Basingstoke Vue – Bristol Cribbs Causeway Cribbs Causeway, Bristol Vue – Cheshire Oaks & IMAX Coliseum Way, Chesire Oaks Outlet Village, South Wirral Vue – Dublin Liffey Valley Shopping Center, Dublin 22 Vue – Edinburgh Omni Leisure Building – Greenside Place, Edinburgh Vue – Exeter Summerland Gate, Exeter Vue – Finchley Road / 02 Centre 02 Centre – Finchley Road, London Vue – Islington 36 Parkfield Street, London Vue – Leeds The Light No. 22 – The Light, Leeds Vue – Plymouth Barbican Leisure Park, Plymouth Vue – Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Vue – West End 3 Cranbourn Street, London Vue – Westfield Ariel Way – Westfield Shopping Centre, London Vue – Westfield Stratford City 2 Stratford Place, London Vue – York Stirling Road, York

If you want to visit the official UK Glass Onion site for more information on times, prices, etc, Netflix has a special page set up, but it won’t be active beyond November 29th.

If you don’t want to watch the movie in a cinema, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available on Netflix globally on December 23rd, 2022.

Will you be checking out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in cinemas in the UK or wait for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments.