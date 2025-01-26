Netflix Confirms Release Year for ‘One Piece’ Season 2

2025 has kicked off with exciting news for Netflix’s live-action One Piece series, as production continues in South Africa and is expected to wrap up soon (original production listings suggested wrap date is January 31st). Will it also be the year that season 2 lands on our screens? Netflix has just confirmed that to be the case.

While it’s been hinted and reported that One Piece season 2 will arrive in 2025, Netflix has yet to officially confirm a release date. The closest we’ve come to an official window is via actor Vincent Regan, who suggested in a late 2024 podcast interview that Netflix was targeting a Christmas 2025 release. However, other sources involved in the production have hinted at a potential 2026 return. As of now, it’s been 513 days since season 1 debuted, and with the second anniversary approaching in August, fans are eagerly hoping for a late 2025 comeback.

The latest information comes from Netflix TUDUM (archived here), which has been known to leak updates earlier than expected. The article, which primarily focuses on newly announced One Piece LEGO sets, casually mentions, “…bring you treasures you can cherish while you wait for new episodes of ONE PIECE, which arrive later this year.” This statement wasn’t included in the official press release for the LEGO sets, adding more weight to a 2025 return.

The press release itself hints at an upcoming season, stating: “Fans of LEGO building and ONE PIECE can prepare to embark on an adventure through the East Blue, where they will experience iconic moments and scenes from the hit live-action adaptation in a new way, ahead of the epic return of the live-action ONE PIECE Season 2.”

The official LEGO site page for the ONE PIECE collaboration omits any details about season 2 as well saying, “We’re joining forces with our friends at Netflix to bring the world of ONE PIECE to LEGO® bricks! Join us as we sail the seas of creativity and adventure, capturing the spirit of the Straw Hat crew in every build. A grand adventure awaits.”

Straw Hats, are you ready for your next adventure? 🏴‍☠️ Coming soon. #LEGOOnePiece pic.twitter.com/kBbGTTWDlT — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 23, 2025

As mentioned, it’s been a busy start to the year for One Piece. Several key castings have been confirmed, including roles for Miss Goldenweek, Chess, and K.M., as well as Dragon, Igaram, and Ipponmatsu. This brings the total number of new cast members to 27 for the upcoming second season.

Expect more One Piece season 2 updates soon. Several cast members have yet to be officially announced, and fans are still waiting for official footage or promotional stills beyond the behind-the-scenes content shared so far. Could we also hear about a potential third season? Rumors continue to swirl, and signs are increasingly pointing to an early renewal.

Are you excited about One Piece season 2 returning in 2025? Let us know in the comments below!