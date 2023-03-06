‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Season 3 Sets Netflix US Release Date

The final season, consisting of four episodes, will be coming to Netflix, specifically in the United States, on April 3rd, 2023.

On the air since 2019, Surviving R. Kelly has set out to lay out the tangled history of allegations against musician R. Kelly which led to his imprisonment in 2022, ultimately getting 31 years for his crimes.

The series has been streaming on Netflix in the United States since 2019, but in 2022, there was a two-month period where the show departed. The show was initially made available globally but has since departed in most regions.

Netflix is currently the streaming home (in the US) to the following Surviving R. Kelly series/specials, which are all presented separately within the app:

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1 – 6 episodes)

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Season 1 – 5 episodes)

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact (2019)

A third full season of the show was announced in December 2022 and premiered across two days on Lifetime on January 2nd and January 3rd, 2023.

The series final season, also called Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, looks over the events of 2022, covering the trial itself and featuring more interviews and expert testimony.

Nigel Bellis and Astral Finnie returned to direct all four episodes:

Episode 1 – Years in the Making

Episode 2 – Taking a Stand

Episode 3 – John Doe #1

Episode 4 – The Final Verdict

As confirmed via the New & Popular section within the Netflix app, Netflix is set to receive Surviving R. Kelly: Part III in full on April 3rd, 2023.

Based on our research, no other regions beyond the United States are set to receive the show’s final season.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in April 2023, keep an eye on our release schedule for the month here.

Will you check out Surviving R. Kelly: Part III on Netflix in April? Let us know in the comments down below.