‘Class’ Season 2: Netflix Officially Renews for Second Season

Class will be back in session as Netflix has given a quick renewal order to the new Indian teen drama series for a second season.

Serving as an adaptation of the hit Spanish-language series Elite (which has been renewed for a seventh season on Netflix), Class debuted on Netflix with eight episodes on February 3rd, 2023.

The story revolves around three working-class friends who are offered scholarships to an elite private school in New Delhi. Bodhitree Multimedia Limited, in association with Future East, produces the series and is helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

Much like its Spanish counterpart, the show touches on many social issues and has been well-received by local press in India.

The Indian Express, for example, gives the series a 4 out of 5 rating, concluding that it’s a “top-tier guilty pleasure” and that the show featured “a handful of excellent performances by its fresh-faced cast.”

News on the renewal of Class came early morning on March 6th, 2023, with Netflix India’s official social pages plus an announcement on the Netflix India YouTube page with the caption:

“We know how much you loved this course, so we signed you up for another exciting semester CLASS WILL BE BACK WITH A NEW SEASON!”

How well is Class performing on Netflix?

The renewal comes despite the show only featuring in the global non-English TV charts for a week, clocking up 9.91 million hours watched globally between February 5th and February 12th.

Where the renewal makes sense, however, is the performance of the title in the top 10s, specifically in India but also in surrounding regions, including Bangladesh and Pakistan.

While the title has broken into the top 10s in Canada and Australia, it’s been a staple in the Indian top 10s since its initial debut. At the time of writing, it was still number 2 in the Indian TV top 10s 31 days after its release.

That suggests that while Class hasn’t broken out as a massive global hit, it’s performing exceedingly well in the local audience and has thus been renewed.

Coming up from Netflix India is another remake of a hit show in the form of Rana Naidu (a remake of the Showtime series Ray Donavon). To our knowledge, the only other renewed Indian show aside from Class is Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Are you looking forward to another season of Class on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.