Season 6 of S.W.A.T. Arriving on Netflix US in September 2023

Just renewed for a seventh season at CBS, the Sony Pictures Television series S.W.A.T. is one of the top hits on the network and has made its way onto Netflix in recent years in multiple regions, including now the United States. Season 6 of S.W.A.T. has just been announced to be part of the September 2023 Netflix US lineup.

First airing on CBS in 2017, this procedural crime drama comes from Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan and follows members of a new unit within the Los Angeles Police Department called last stop Special Weapons and Tactics.

The series shares the same universe as FX’s The Shield and, this season, crossed the 100-episode mark. Up until recently, S.W.A.T. looked to be on the firing line of cancelations, but thanks to some last-minute deals, a seventh and final season was ordered.

What regions of Netflix are streaming S.W.A.T.?

First, let’s begin with what Netflix regions currently carry S.W.A.T. as its availability isn’t global.

According to Unogs, at least eight regions (they don’t cover every country in the world) currently show at least four seasons of S.W.A.T., with most streaming five seasons at the time of publishing.

Countries streaming the show include:

Canada

Italy

Sweden

Switzerland

Germany

Turkey

United Kingdom

Of course, as we reported first, S.W.A.T. would join Netflix in the United States in May 2023, and seasons 1-5 touched down on May 17th, 2023.

When will Season 5 of S.W.A.T. be on Netflix UK?

In the United Kingdom, you’re currently two seasons technically behind on S.W.A.T., but thankfully, you will likely get a new season in 2023.

Both seasons 1 and 2 were added to Netflix UK in May 2021, with season 3 arriving in September 2021 and season 4 in September 2022.

As you can probably guess from that pattern, we expect season 5 of S.W.A.T. to be on Netflix in the UK sometime in September 2023.

When will Season 6 of S.W.A.T. be on Netflix?

All seven regions outlined above will get season 6 of S.W.A.T. in 2023 (except the United Kingdom) in September 2023 as it currently stands. After all, they received season 5 in September 2022 and all prior seasons the year before.

Netflix US was confirmed to get season 6 in Fall 2023 by showrunner Shawn Ryan earlier in the year and we predicted that would mean it’d be in September and now we have confirmation.

As per a new notice on the show page, Season 6 of S.W.A.T. will be on Netflix US on September 1st, 2023.

Given the pattern outlined above, Netflix UK can expect a slightly later wait for season 6 of S.W.A.T., with it not likely landing on the service until September 2024.

For those without S.W.A.T. currently streaming (and those who are, frankly), we’d recommend watching The Night Agent on Netflix, which comes from Shawn Ryan, who serves as an executive producer on S.W.A.T. It’s got many of the same beats and makes for an excellent binge-watch.

Are you looking forward to more seasons of S.W.A.T. coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.