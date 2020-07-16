What's on Netflix > What To Watch on Netflix > New Spanish-Language Movies & Series Released on Netflix in 2020

New Spanish-Language Movies & Series Released on Netflix in 2020

by @mellysat on July 16, 2020, 12:00 pm EST

Welcome to our roundup of every Spanish-language title that’s been added to Netflix so far in 2020. As you can see, there’s a lot! Whatever your tastes, there should be something great for you to get stuck into.

As well as a full list of the Spanish-language titles on Netflix, we’ll also pull out five of the most popular movies and TV shows in Spanish. If you’re not sure what to watch, they’re a good place to start!

Note: this article features Spanish language content produced in many different countries. The only requirement for this list is that Spanish is one of the main languages spoken in the movie or series…

You can find our other language/country roundups including the new German content and French content too.

Money Heist (Seasons 1-4)

Anyone with a Netflix subscription knows that Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, period. So of course, it’s among the most popular Spanish series on Netflix. 

Money Heist (or La Casa de Papel as it’s called in Spanish), follows a group of young people as they attempt to carry out two huge heists organised by a mysterious figure known as the Professor.

The series will almost certainly be renewed for a fifth season, but this likely won’t drop until 2021. If you’ve never watched Money Heist, that gives you plenty of time to catch up!

And if you’re already an avid Money Heist fan, there’s even a Spanish-language documentary about the show to tide you over. Money Heist: The Phenomenon (2020) explores just why Alex Pina’s hit show is so popular and features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.

The Occupant (Movie)

This Spanish thriller watches an unemployed advertising executive as he begins to unravel. As he begins stalking the new tenants of his former home and his motives toward the family turn sinister.

Although the movie received mixed reviews, it did perform well on Netflix. So, you’ll have to make your own mind up.

The Silence of the Marsh (Movie)

Another creepy Spanish thriller. This one features Pedro Alonso (AKA Berlin in Money Heist) as a journalist turned crime writer, turned criminal.

The Silence of the Marsh also received mixed reviews. But, it’s popular on Netflix, probably due to the presence of Alonso. Check out the trailer below.

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 1) N

This docuseries provides behind-the-scenes access to Spain’s Movistar road cycling team as they compete in the 2019 UCI World Tour.

Alelí (Movie)

This Uraguain comedy-drama follows three siblings mourning the death of their father.

Their relationship is dysfunctional, at best, and fights soon emerge over who gets to keep their beloved childhood home.

Full List of New Spanish-Language Content on Netflix in 2020

TitleGenreType
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio StoryDocumentaryMovie
AdúDramaMovie
AlelíComedy, DramaMovie
Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the WorldComedystandup
All For Love (Amar y Vivir)Drama, RomanceTV Series
All the Freckles in the WorldComedyMovie
Always a WitchDrama, FantasyTV Series
Cable GirlsDramaTV Series
Cable Girls (Las Chicas del Cable)DramaTV Series
Cleo & CuquinAnimation, FamilyTV Series
Control ZTeen, Drama,TV Series
Death Can WaitComedyMovie
DiableroHorrorTV Series
El Dragón: Return of a WarriorAction, Adventure, DramaTV Series
El límite infinitoDocumentaryMovie
El ReemplazanteDramaTV Series
El Señor de los CielosAction, Crime, Drama, Romance, ThrillerTV Series
El silencio es bienvenidoDramaMovie
EliteCrime, Drama, ThrillerTV Series
Especial 20 años Fútbol de PrimeraFootball, DocumentaryTV Series
Eye For An Eye (Quien a hierro mata)Drama, ThrillerMovie
Girls from Ipanema (Most Beautiful Thing)DramaTV Series
I love you, stupidComedyMovie
I’m No Longer HereDramaMovie
Instructions Not IncludedComedy, DramaMovie
Intuition (La Corazonada)Crime, ThrillerMovie
Live Twice, Love OnceComedyMovie
Money HeistAction, Crime, Mystery, ThrillerTV Series
Money Heist: The PhenomenonDocumentaryMovie
Mujeres arribaComedyMovie
Mutiny of the Worker BeesComedyMovie
Nicky Jam: El GanadorBiography, MusicTV Series
Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President, and the SpyDocumentaryTV Series
Nobody Knows I’m HereDramaMovie
Palazuelos mi reyReality, MexicanTV Series
Pan’s LabyrinthDrama, Fantasy, WarMovie
Playing with FireDrama, ThrillerTV Series
Puerta 7Crime, Argentinian, ThrillerTV Series
Rencor tatuado (Tatoo of Revenge)Comedy, Romance, ThrillerMovie
Sí, Mi AmorDrama, RomanceMovie
The House of FlowersComedyTV Series
The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019Documentary, SportsTV Series
The Legacy of the Bones (Legado en los huesos)Crime, ThrillerMovie
The OccupantDramaMovie
The PlatformHorror, Sci-Fi, ThrillerMovie
The Queen and the ConquerorDrama, PeriodTV Series
The SearchCrime, DramaTV Series
The Silence of OthersDocumentaryMovie
The Silence of the MarshThrillerMovie
The Silent WarSpanish Films, Dramas, International Dramas, ThrillersMovie
The Unremarkable JuanquiniComedyTV Series
Toy BoyCrime, Drama, ThrillerTV Series
Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City (El silencio de la ciudad blanca)Crime, Drama, Mystery, ThrillerMovie
Unauthorized Living (Vivir sin permiso)DramaTV Series
UnstoppableDramaTV Series
ValeriaDrama, RomanceTV Series
VelvetAdventure, Drama, RomanceTV Series
Velvet ColecciónComedy, Drama, RomanceTV Series
WhiskyComedy, DramaMovie

What’s been your favorite Spanish series or movie to hit Netflix in 2020?

