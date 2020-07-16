New Spanish-Language Movies & Series Released on Netflix in 2020

Welcome to our roundup of every Spanish-language title that’s been added to Netflix so far in 2020. As you can see, there’s a lot! Whatever your tastes, there should be something great for you to get stuck into.

As well as a full list of the Spanish-language titles on Netflix, we’ll also pull out five of the most popular movies and TV shows in Spanish. If you’re not sure what to watch, they’re a good place to start!

Note: this article features Spanish language content produced in many different countries. The only requirement for this list is that Spanish is one of the main languages spoken in the movie or series…

You can find our other language/country roundups including the new German content and French content too.

Money Heist (Seasons 1-4) N

Anyone with a Netflix subscription knows that Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, period. So of course, it’s among the most popular Spanish series on Netflix.

Money Heist (or La Casa de Papel as it’s called in Spanish), follows a group of young people as they attempt to carry out two huge heists organised by a mysterious figure known as the Professor.

The series will almost certainly be renewed for a fifth season, but this likely won’t drop until 2021. If you’ve never watched Money Heist, that gives you plenty of time to catch up!

And if you’re already an avid Money Heist fan, there’s even a Spanish-language documentary about the show to tide you over. Money Heist: The Phenomenon (2020) explores just why Alex Pina’s hit show is so popular and features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.

The Occupant (Movie) N

This Spanish thriller watches an unemployed advertising executive as he begins to unravel. As he begins stalking the new tenants of his former home and his motives toward the family turn sinister.

Although the movie received mixed reviews, it did perform well on Netflix. So, you’ll have to make your own mind up.

The Silence of the Marsh (Movie) N

Another creepy Spanish thriller. This one features Pedro Alonso (AKA Berlin in Money Heist) as a journalist turned crime writer, turned criminal.

The Silence of the Marsh also received mixed reviews. But, it’s popular on Netflix, probably due to the presence of Alonso. Check out the trailer below.

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 1) N

This docuseries provides behind-the-scenes access to Spain’s Movistar road cycling team as they compete in the 2019 UCI World Tour.

Alelí (Movie)

This Uraguain comedy-drama follows three siblings mourning the death of their father.

Their relationship is dysfunctional, at best, and fights soon emerge over who gets to keep their beloved childhood home.

Full List of New Spanish-Language Content on Netflix in 2020

Title Genre Type A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story Documentary Movie Adú Drama Movie Alelí Comedy, Drama Movie Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the World Comedy standup All For Love (Amar y Vivir) Drama, Romance TV Series All the Freckles in the World Comedy Movie Always a Witch Drama, Fantasy TV Series Cable Girls Drama TV Series Cable Girls (Las Chicas del Cable) Drama TV Series Cleo & Cuquin Animation, Family TV Series Control Z Teen, Drama, TV Series Death Can Wait Comedy Movie Diablero Horror TV Series El Dragón: Return of a Warrior Action, Adventure, Drama TV Series El límite infinito Documentary Movie El Reemplazante Drama TV Series El Señor de los Cielos Action, Crime, Drama, Romance, Thriller TV Series El silencio es bienvenido Drama Movie Elite Crime, Drama, Thriller TV Series Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera Football, Documentary TV Series Eye For An Eye (Quien a hierro mata) Drama, Thriller Movie Girls from Ipanema (Most Beautiful Thing) Drama TV Series I love you, stupid Comedy Movie I’m No Longer Here Drama Movie Instructions Not Included Comedy, Drama Movie Intuition (La Corazonada) Crime, Thriller Movie Live Twice, Love Once Comedy Movie Money Heist Action, Crime, Mystery, Thriller TV Series Money Heist: The Phenomenon Documentary Movie Mujeres arriba Comedy Movie Mutiny of the Worker Bees Comedy Movie Nicky Jam: El Ganador Biography, Music TV Series Nisman: The Prosecutor, the President, and the Spy Documentary TV Series Nobody Knows I’m Here Drama Movie Palazuelos mi rey Reality, Mexican TV Series Pan’s Labyrinth Drama, Fantasy, War Movie Playing with Fire Drama, Thriller TV Series Puerta 7 Crime, Argentinian, Thriller TV Series Rencor tatuado (Tatoo of Revenge) Comedy, Romance, Thriller Movie Sí, Mi Amor Drama, Romance Movie The House of Flowers Comedy TV Series The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 Documentary, Sports TV Series The Legacy of the Bones (Legado en los huesos) Crime, Thriller Movie The Occupant Drama Movie The Platform Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller Movie The Queen and the Conqueror Drama, Period TV Series The Search Crime, Drama TV Series The Silence of Others Documentary Movie The Silence of the Marsh Thriller Movie The Silent War Spanish Films, Dramas, International Dramas, Thrillers Movie The Unremarkable Juanquini Comedy TV Series Toy Boy Crime, Drama, Thriller TV Series Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City (El silencio de la ciudad blanca) Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Movie Unauthorized Living (Vivir sin permiso) Drama TV Series Unstoppable Drama TV Series Valeria Drama, Romance TV Series Velvet Adventure, Drama, Romance TV Series Velvet Colección Comedy, Drama, Romance TV Series Whisky Comedy, Drama Movie

What’s been your favorite Spanish series or movie to hit Netflix in 2020?